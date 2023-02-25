A Civil Service Apprentice in Abbottabad

In the theft case, the indicted person-an emaciated person of about forty was produced before me by the police. The charge against him was stealing several bags of wheat from a store.





The poor soul had no defence lawyer, he pleaded for himself. He stated that he had been wrongly charged with theft by his employer, owner of the store. He further stated that he had been in jail for over two months since the previous court had declined bail upon serious opposition from police.





I took one full week to hear the prosecution, the defence was pro forma since the accused was defended by a government appointed lawyer. At the end of the hearing I was convinced that the case was concocted by the store owner, and the poor employee who had no previous criminal record was implicated in the case for some personal reason.





The man had rotted in jail for two months for no reason. I let him off, much to the chagrin of the shop owner.





The rape case was a distressing one. The victim was a teenager who was allegedly violated by a rogue youth from the same village, now present in the court on bail. The girl's parents had lodged the case with police who had taken an inordinate amount of time (about three months) to investigate the case, and charge the youth with the crime. He was arrested, but was later released on bail.







Since the crime, if proved, would warrant a sentence of a maximum of 14 years of jail, I could not hold a trial with my minor magisterial powers. My job was to hold a preliminary hearing, and if the case was established, I was to forward it to the District Sessions Judge's court for trial.







The prosecution witnesses included the hapless girl, the investigating officer, and the female doctor who had examined the girl. The girl gave her story sobbing all the way, which was confirmed by the investigating officer. The medical officer gave her evidence supporting the charge that the victim had been raped.





The initial evidences went smoothly, but the ugly parts flew all over the court when the defence lawyer cross examined the witnesses. For me it was drama in real life.

It was a case of baptism by fire for a young civil service apprentice. In the maze of accusations and counter accusations, it was nearly impossible to determine which side to believe. I took me three weeks to decide.







The girl came from a poor peasant family, supported by parents who earned their living by working for wealthy landowners. The boy was from a land owning family and his family had means to employ a high profile criminal lawyer for his defence. All the time in the court I was moved by the look of terror in the eyes of the girl and her parents, who were the only major witnesses, besides the lady doctor who had examined the girl and had established that the girl was raped.

First was the mission to a village in Haripur Tehsil. The place was about fifty miles from Abbottabad, much of which I covered in my government issue second world war vintage jeep driven by one of a dozen government drivers. I was deposited at the base of a hill by my rather reticent driver who pointed a finger at the hill and indicated that my destination was up there.







When I looked askance at him wondering how I would reach there, he turned around and showed me a band of turbaned people who had already assembled there. I recognized one person from among them, the local UP Chairman who had met me the day before in the district court after he was informed by the District Nazir of my proposed visit to the village.





Standing nearly a foot above me he greeted me with a salaam and a firm handshake. We spoke in Urdu, which, happily for me, he also spoke. (Normally the population spoke Hindko, a Punjabi dialect spoken in Hazara)

Nawazesh Khan (that I recall was the Chairman's name) led me to the attending group, which consisted of his council members and a few local farmers. The problem, he explained, was a canal that brought drinking water to the village from a natural spring high on the hill, which was silting fast now. The spring was the only source of drinking water for a village that was inhabited by about 100 families.





To a question whether an alternative source of drinking water such as a deep tube well was explored, the chief answered that it was tried but no underground water was found. My challenge was to physically examine the entire canal route from beginning to end, find the state of siltation, and offer government help to resuscitate the canal by digging it deeper, and constructing a wall to protect it from further silting.

The ride along the water supply line was unique. The Chairman with his long legs led the way up with me trudging on a meek horse and a band of followers behind. The canal meandered through the village as we went up. At its widest point, the canal was about four feet in breadth and perhaps two feet in depth.





There were water collection points marked by circles near the canal where women gathered and dropped buckets in the canal to take water. As we climbed up I saw places where the canal had narrowed to almost to a width of less than two feet with the sides filled by sand. The whole canal was left to nature as it had no walls to protect it from intruding sands.







The defence lawyer took off his kid gloves and used street language to establish that the girl was a common slut who, under the influence of her parents, had brought false charges against an innocent youth because he had refused to marry her. He had brought two or three persons as character witnesses who all said that the boy was a victim of village politics.At the end of the third week, I found that a preliminary case was proved, and ordered that the case be sent to the Sessions Court for trial. The defence lawyer was unhappy, and left the court in loud protests. I was told later that this was also part of the drama because he knew very well that he would earn three times the amount he got now when he would defend the case in the Sessions Court.Sitting in the courts as a magistrate 2nd class were only one part of my apprenticeship at Abbottabad. A large part of the three month long period that I stayed in the district was spent touring the hills and dales of Hazara, learning the intricacies of revenue administration, the powers of a Sub Divisional Officer (Assistant Commissioner in Charge of a sub-division), and his wily subordinates, the Tehsildars and the village potentate-the Patwary. In this period I also did undertake the tour of the village in Haripur whose inhabitants had urged the District Officer's intervention to improve their drinking water supply.To climb up to the source of the canal I was offered a horse, while the others would follow me on foot. When I protested this unequal arrangement, the chief replied that it would be unfair since I was representing the district head, and local custom demanded that an "Afsar" (officer), be shown proper respect. I could not be seen trekking the hills on foot. Moreover, the uphill walk was a day to day task for the villagers. I would be tired. I accepted the arrangement and mounted the horse.