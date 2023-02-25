Video
Women empowerment of Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Farhana Naznin

Women Bangladesh are still discriminated against and have no say on their own lives. The government should strive to make all women equal, including economic independence and education, which will help improve the overall quality of life for women in the country.

Bangladesh is a country where women face the biggest challenges. Bangladesh ranks 139th in the world in terms of gender equality. The country's constitution provides equal rights to men and women, but these rights are not always protected in practice. Women's access to healthcare and educational opportunities is also restricted by cultural taboos on issues like menstruation, pregnancy and childbirth.

Women empowerment refers to the state of being empowered in regards to political, social and economic aspects. The term was created by women's rights activists who believed that gender equality would only be reached if women got equal access to resources and opportunities as men. One of the most important steps toward achieving gender equality is giving women more control over their reproductive choices, but this can be difficult because government policies often make these services inaccessible or unaffordable.

 The third wave of feminism led to this thinking as a way to achieve greater access to healthcare services like family planning services and contraceptives.

Women empowerment has been a new buzz word in Bangladesh. A number of women organizations working for women empowerment have been functioning in the country. They are dedicated to protecting the rights of women, strengthening their self-confidence, improving their economic status and especially encouraging them to exercise their right to vote by ensuring them awareness about it.

As a country that is still struggling to find its feet, Bangladesh has done major things to improve its position in the world. With more women coming into the workforce, there has been significant changes in how they are treated and regarded. This is evident in the human trafficking situation in Bangladesh as well as for developing digital industries. As such, this has led to some positive changes for women here and across the globe.

Bangladeshi women who ventured into the workforce were often met with harsh realities. Discrimination, harassment and low wages made working outside the home difficult.

However, after the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, a new government agency was created to help women take their place as stakeholders in society. The Bangladesh Women's Journalists Association (BWJA) began training journalists in Gender-focused Reporting and Monitoring Journalism.

The BWJA also began organizing women writers and activists to help disseminate information about women's issues throughout the country via newsprint, radio and television stations.


