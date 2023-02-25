Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

How to start exercising and stick to it

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

How to start exercising and stick to it

How to start exercising and stick to it

Making exercise an enjoyable part of your everyday life may be easier than you think. These tips can show you how.

Overcoming obstacles to exercising
If you're having trouble beginning an exercise plan or following through, you're not alone. Many of us struggle getting out of the sedentary rut, despite our best intentions.

You already know there are many great reasons to exercise-from improving energy, mood, sleep, and health to reducing anxiety, stress, and depression. And detailed exercise instructions and workout plans are just a click away. But if knowing how and why to exercise was enough, we'd all be in shape. Making exercise a habit takes more-you need the right mindset and a smart approach.

While practical concerns like a busy schedule or poor health can make exercise more challenging, for most of us, the biggest barriers are mental. Maybe it's a lack of self-confidence that keeps you from taking positive steps, or your motivation quickly flames out, or you get easily discouraged and give up. We've all been there at some point.

Whatever your age or fitness level-even if you've never exercised a day in your life -there are steps you can take to make exercise less intimidating and painful and more fun and instinctive.

Ditch the all-or-nothing attitude. You don't have to spend hours in a gym or force yourself into monotonous or painful activities you hate to experience the physical and emotional benefits of exercise. A little exercise is better than nothing. In fact, adding just modest amounts of physical activity to your weekly routine can have a profound effect on your mental and emotional health.

Be kind to yourself. Research shows that self-compassion increases the likelihood that you'll succeed in any given endeavor. So, don't beat yourself up about your body, your current fitness level, or your supposed lack of willpower. All that will do is demotivate you. Instead, look at your past mistakes and unhealthy choices as opportunities to learn and grow.

Check your expectations. You didn't get out of shape overnight, and you're not going to instantly transform your body either. Expecting too much, too soon only leads to frustration. Try not to be discouraged by what you can't accomplish or how far you have to go to reach your fitness goals. Instead of obsessing over results, focus on consistency. While the improvements in mood and energy levels may happen quickly, the physical payoff will come in time.    https://www.helpguide.org


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women empowerment of Bangladesh
Keep your feet soft and smooth
How to start exercising and stick to it
WOW Bangladesh Festival: Recognising the contribution of women and womanhood
‘Nior Makeup Fest’ to be held
Beautiful hair after 40
Mania, a newish woman entrepreneur, won best seller award
Weeklong SME product fair begins


Latest News
Two members of Bangladeshi family killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
British PM to urge G7 to speed up military aid to Kyiv
BASF to cut jobs, close units in response to high energy costs
Three injured in clash between two BCL factions at CU
Germany, France say G20 statement must refer to Ukraine 'war'
AL leader attacked, house looted by BCL goons
Youth 'commits suicide' in Moulvibazar
Dona Ganguly goes to buy sarees after arriving in Dhaka
BNP is becoming bankrupt gradually: Quader
India's forex reserves drop by $5.68 bn to $561.27 bn
Most Read News
ASI murder: Fugitive convict model Adhara arrested
5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
CDCS course inaugurated at PSB in Ctg
Ansar Al Islam threatens to bomb Boi Mela
PM to lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj
Sourav Ganguly meets PM Sheikh Hasina
Pilkhana carnage's 14th anniversary on Saturday
Bangladesh, India, China among 32 countries abstain from UN vote on Russia
Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis
England cricket team arrives in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft