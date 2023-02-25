How to start exercising and stick to it Making exercise an enjoyable part of your everyday life may be easier than you think. These tips can show you how.





If you're having trouble beginning an exercise plan or following through, you're not alone. Many of us struggle getting out of the sedentary rut, despite our best intentions.





You already know there are many great reasons to exercise-from improving energy, mood, sleep, and health to reducing anxiety, stress, and depression. And detailed exercise instructions and workout plans are just a click away. But if knowing how and why to exercise was enough, we'd all be in shape. Making exercise a habit takes more-you need the right mindset and a smart approach.





While practical concerns like a busy schedule or poor health can make exercise more challenging, for most of us, the biggest barriers are mental. Maybe it's a lack of self-confidence that keeps you from taking positive steps, or your motivation quickly flames out, or you get easily discouraged and give up. We've all been there at some point.





Whatever your age or fitness level-even if you've never exercised a day in your life -there are steps you can take to make exercise less intimidating and painful and more fun and instinctive.





Ditch the all-or-nothing attitude. You don't have to spend hours in a gym or force yourself into monotonous or painful activities you hate to experience the physical and emotional benefits of exercise. A little exercise is better than nothing. In fact, adding just modest amounts of physical activity to your weekly routine can have a profound effect on your mental and emotional health.





Be kind to yourself. Research shows that self-compassion increases the likelihood that you'll succeed in any given endeavor. So, don't beat yourself up about your body, your current fitness level, or your supposed lack of willpower. All that will do is demotivate you. Instead, look at your past mistakes and unhealthy choices as opportunities to learn and grow.





Overcoming obstacles to exercisingCheck your expectations. You didn't get out of shape overnight, and you're not going to instantly transform your body either. Expecting too much, too soon only leads to frustration. Try not to be discouraged by what you can't accomplish or how far you have to go to reach your fitness goals. Instead of obsessing over results, focus on consistency. While the improvements in mood and energy levels may happen quickly, the physical payoff will come in time. https://www.helpguide.org