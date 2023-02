Lemon Mint Juice

v Lemon Juice - 4 tblsp

v Mint Leaves - 2 cups

v Salt - tsp

v Sugar to taste

v Cold Water as needed



Method:

1. Take everything in a blender and puree till smooth.

2. Strain and serve



