Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Why technology-based learning is important?

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Why technology-based learning is important?

Why technology-based learning is important?

In conversation with Dr Shivananda C S, Principal, DPS STS School, Dhaka - A seasoned principal with a remarkable track record of fueling the exponential growth of schools worked for.

Unraveling the truths about technology-based learning, and how STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) can lead to sustainable education success.

Why was the modification from STEM to STEAM required?

First of all, we should know why STEM was launched in the first place. In the early 21st century, educationists worldwide felt the need to teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics. They thought these subjects were the key indicators of success after students progressed from grade 12. Later, in the second decade of the 21st century, it was said that creativity, aesthetic sense, or art were equally important.

Then, 'A' for art was added to make 'STEM' into 'STEAM.' Over the years, STEAM has become very popular. In fact, it is one of the core philosophies of UNESCO's education agenda, whether it is OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) or the World Bank.

Today, everybody focuses on STEAM education, especially in the lower and upper secondary, so that children get a well-rounded foundation in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

How is the application of STEAM and Robotics expanding horizons for students?

The Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries mainly focused on mechanizing production, where manual labor was replaced by machines.
 
In the 21st century, we have the revolution of information and technology, where the machines that were manned by human beings are now manned by artificial intelligence or robotics.

Robotics is now being taught in all grades, and is one of the integral parts of the education policy in most countries. Bangladesh cannot be left behind in this, especially when Bangladeshi students showcase immense talent. Students need to be given a platform to demonstrate, polish and display their talent.

What is the impact of STEAM, robotics and student-led conferences on the educational system?

Student-led conferences usually involve students coming up with ideas on wide-ranging topics and preparing presentations through PowerPoint, charts, etc. Afterward, they share their ideas with an audience. The best part is students ask questions to the audience to confirm whether or not the audience has understood the presentation and also answers the questions asked by the audience.

 Can you imagine a four-year-old responding to a stranger on a specific topic? Think of the impact on the student's confidence. When this happens at such an early age, students grow up with the utmost self-confidence. Similarly, STEAM can help students with numerous skills along with enhancing their practical knowledge in this arena.

 Along with theory, practical knowledge is equally essential. This way, learning is complete. Can STEAM education add meaning to the mental growth of young children?

Since the pandemic, students have become more anxious about meeting new people. They are not getting enough platforms to express themselves.

Broader events like student-led conferences, STEAM carnival and robotics events give students the necessary platform for human interaction. When students express themselves better, they become more relieved as their anxieties and false beliefs are shattered. They transform into empathetic and confident human beings.

The world is progressing speedily with continuous technological advancements. How can the integration of STEAM into education impact the newer generations?

Why technology-based learning is important?

Why technology-based learning is important?

Whether we like it or not, children are already aware of most gadgets. They play mobile and video games, watch a lot of YouTube, and are exposed to all these technologies. While some are good, some are not.

Schools hold great responsibility in providing platforms where students can gain knowledge regarding technology. Technology is changing so fast that whatever we taught last year may not be applicable this year.

 Hence, we need to stay up-to-date all the time. DPS STS recently revamped the computer syllabus entirely. Our teachers don't limit themselves to textbooks; they go beyond to remain updated.

We have a lot of other initiatives, like STS Start-up Guru, that allow children to start their enterprises. Children interested in robotics may start a YouTube channel to teach robotics to younger kids, perhaps the underprivileged ones. The ultimate key is to make practical applications of what they are learning in STEAM education.

How important is the 'A' in STEAM?
The 'A' in STEAM is for arts. I am delighted to say that we are one of the few schools that offer art as a subject at the GCSE and A levels. We have performing art, visual art, and language art.

 In student-led conferences, students demonstrate their language art ability in different ways - by writing poems, extended essays, or stories. For performing art, we teach keyboard, guitar and drums - all taught, performed and published in-house.

The addition of arts is relatively recent but crucial. It fosters a new approach to education, allowing students to be more creative in solving problems.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Things men should carry everyday
Hamburger Patty
Lemon Mint Juice
Why technology-based learning is important?
Omnichannel safe food company Khaas Food opens new outlet
Black & White, symbol of Ekushey
Pistachio Pound Cake
Red Velvet Pound Cake


Latest News
Two members of Bangladeshi family killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
British PM to urge G7 to speed up military aid to Kyiv
BASF to cut jobs, close units in response to high energy costs
Three injured in clash between two BCL factions at CU
Germany, France say G20 statement must refer to Ukraine 'war'
AL leader attacked, house looted by BCL goons
Youth 'commits suicide' in Moulvibazar
Dona Ganguly goes to buy sarees after arriving in Dhaka
BNP is becoming bankrupt gradually: Quader
India's forex reserves drop by $5.68 bn to $561.27 bn
Most Read News
ASI murder: Fugitive convict model Adhara arrested
5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
CDCS course inaugurated at PSB in Ctg
Ansar Al Islam threatens to bomb Boi Mela
PM to lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj
Sourav Ganguly meets PM Sheikh Hasina
Pilkhana carnage's 14th anniversary on Saturday
Bangladesh, India, China among 32 countries abstain from UN vote on Russia
Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis
England cricket team arrives in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft