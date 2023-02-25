Why technology-based learning is important?

In conversation with Dr Shivananda C S, Principal, DPS STS School, Dhaka - A seasoned principal with a remarkable track record of fueling the exponential growth of schools worked for.





Unraveling the truths about technology-based learning, and how STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) can lead to sustainable education success.







Why was the modification from STEM to STEAM required?





First of all, we should know why STEM was launched in the first place. In the early 21st century, educationists worldwide felt the need to teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics. They thought these subjects were the key indicators of success after students progressed from grade 12. Later, in the second decade of the 21st century, it was said that creativity, aesthetic sense, or art were equally important.







Then, 'A' for art was added to make 'STEM' into 'STEAM.' Over the years, STEAM has become very popular. In fact, it is one of the core philosophies of UNESCO's education agenda, whether it is OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) or the World Bank.







Today, everybody focuses on STEAM education, especially in the lower and upper secondary, so that children get a well-rounded foundation in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.







How is the application of STEAM and Robotics expanding horizons for students?







The Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries mainly focused on mechanizing production, where manual labor was replaced by machines.





In the 21st century, we have the revolution of information and technology, where the machines that were manned by human beings are now manned by artificial intelligence or robotics.







Robotics is now being taught in all grades, and is one of the integral parts of the education policy in most countries. Bangladesh cannot be left behind in this, especially when Bangladeshi students showcase immense talent. Students need to be given a platform to demonstrate, polish and display their talent.







What is the impact of STEAM, robotics and student-led conferences on the educational system?





Student-led conferences usually involve students coming up with ideas on wide-ranging topics and preparing presentations through PowerPoint, charts, etc. Afterward, they share their ideas with an audience. The best part is students ask questions to the audience to confirm whether or not the audience has understood the presentation and also answers the questions asked by the audience.





Can you imagine a four-year-old responding to a stranger on a specific topic? Think of the impact on the student's confidence. When this happens at such an early age, students grow up with the utmost self-confidence. Similarly, STEAM can help students with numerous skills along with enhancing their practical knowledge in this arena.





Along with theory, practical knowledge is equally essential. This way, learning is complete. Can STEAM education add meaning to the mental growth of young children?





Since the pandemic, students have become more anxious about meeting new people. They are not getting enough platforms to express themselves.







Broader events like student-led conferences, STEAM carnival and robotics events give students the necessary platform for human interaction. When students express themselves better, they become more relieved as their anxieties and false beliefs are shattered. They transform into empathetic and confident human beings.







The world is progressing speedily with continuous technological advancements. How can the integration of STEAM into education impact the newer generations?





Whether we like it or not, children are already aware of most gadgets. They play mobile and video games, watch a lot of YouTube, and are exposed to all these technologies. While some are good, some are not.





Schools hold great responsibility in providing platforms where students can gain knowledge regarding technology. Technology is changing so fast that whatever we taught last year may not be applicable this year.





Hence, we need to stay up-to-date all the time. DPS STS recently revamped the computer syllabus entirely. Our teachers don't limit themselves to textbooks; they go beyond to remain updated.







We have a lot of other initiatives, like STS Start-up Guru, that allow children to start their enterprises. Children interested in robotics may start a YouTube channel to teach robotics to younger kids, perhaps the underprivileged ones. The ultimate key is to make practical applications of what they are learning in STEAM education.







The 'A' in STEAM is for arts. I am delighted to say that we are one of the few schools that offer art as a subject at the GCSE and A levels. We have performing art, visual art, and language art.





In student-led conferences, students demonstrate their language art ability in different ways - by writing poems, extended essays, or stories. For performing art, we teach keyboard, guitar and drums - all taught, performed and published in-house.







The addition of arts is relatively recent but crucial. It fosters a new approach to education, allowing students to be more creative in solving problems.

