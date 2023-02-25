Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Omnichannel safe food company Khaas Food opens new outlet

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Life & Style Desk

Omnichannel safe food company Khaas Food opens new outlet

Omnichannel safe food company Khaas Food opens new outlet

Khaas Food, the Dhaka-based fast-growing omnichannel safe food company, opened its 16th retail outlet on Tuesday in the capital's Banasree area. The new outlet, will allow Khaas Food customers from Banasree and adjacent areas to conveniently shopKhaas Food products.

The company says the new outlet will help make safe food popular and easily accessible to more people.

Like every other Khaas Food outlet, the new outlet will be connected to Khaas Food's online platform, which will allow the company to deliver online orders from customers in the area faster and at less cost. 

Khaas Food Chairman Md Mahfujur Rahman, Managing Director Habibul Mustafa and CEO Md Tauhidul Islam were present at the outlet opening ceremony along with other senior officials of the company from across Sales and Customer Experience, Brand, Wire House, and Distribution and Technology.

Khaas Food Managing Director Habibul Mustafa says, "Khaas Food has been working hard to bring safe food products directly from producers and farmers to the doorsteps of people at affordable prices. Through opening this outlet, we are taking another step forward in that journey."

Customers began to throng the outlet from the morning of the opening day. The company announced a 25 per cent special discount on all products on the eve of the outlet opening. The company says the offer will run until February 28. The company also introduced several other interesting gifts and offers to encourage customers to visit the outlet and share the event online.
 
In addition to that, nutritionist Nahida Pervin, consultant, and CEO of Nutri n Care, was present at the outlet throughout the day and answered questions from customers on various nutrition, healthy eating, and food-related issues, which received excellent feedback and appreciation from visiting customers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Things men should carry everyday
Hamburger Patty
Lemon Mint Juice
Why technology-based learning is important?
Omnichannel safe food company Khaas Food opens new outlet
Black & White, symbol of Ekushey
Pistachio Pound Cake
Red Velvet Pound Cake


Latest News
Two members of Bangladeshi family killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
British PM to urge G7 to speed up military aid to Kyiv
BASF to cut jobs, close units in response to high energy costs
Three injured in clash between two BCL factions at CU
Germany, France say G20 statement must refer to Ukraine 'war'
AL leader attacked, house looted by BCL goons
Youth 'commits suicide' in Moulvibazar
Dona Ganguly goes to buy sarees after arriving in Dhaka
BNP is becoming bankrupt gradually: Quader
India's forex reserves drop by $5.68 bn to $561.27 bn
Most Read News
ASI murder: Fugitive convict model Adhara arrested
5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
CDCS course inaugurated at PSB in Ctg
Ansar Al Islam threatens to bomb Boi Mela
PM to lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj
Sourav Ganguly meets PM Sheikh Hasina
Pilkhana carnage's 14th anniversary on Saturday
Bangladesh, India, China among 32 countries abstain from UN vote on Russia
Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis
England cricket team arrives in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft