Omnichannel safe food company Khaas Food opens new outlet

Khaas Food, the Dhaka-based fast-growing omnichannel safe food company, opened its 16th retail outlet on Tuesday in the capital's Banasree area. The new outlet, will allow Khaas Food customers from Banasree and adjacent areas to conveniently shopKhaas Food products.





The company says the new outlet will help make safe food popular and easily accessible to more people.







Like every other Khaas Food outlet, the new outlet will be connected to Khaas Food's online platform, which will allow the company to deliver online orders from customers in the area faster and at less cost.







Khaas Food Chairman Md Mahfujur Rahman, Managing Director Habibul Mustafa and CEO Md Tauhidul Islam were present at the outlet opening ceremony along with other senior officials of the company from across Sales and Customer Experience, Brand, Wire House, and Distribution and Technology.





Khaas Food Managing Director Habibul Mustafa says, "Khaas Food has been working hard to bring safe food products directly from producers and farmers to the doorsteps of people at affordable prices. Through opening this outlet, we are taking another step forward in that journey."





Customers began to throng the outlet from the morning of the opening day. The company announced a 25 per cent special discount on all products on the eve of the outlet opening. The company says the offer will run until February 28. The company also introduced several other interesting gifts and offers to encourage customers to visit the outlet and share the event online.



In addition to that, nutritionist Nahida Pervin, consultant, and CEO of Nutri n Care, was present at the outlet throughout the day and answered questions from customers on various nutrition, healthy eating, and food-related issues, which received excellent feedback and appreciation from visiting customers.