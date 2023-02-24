'Rigid stand' of  two major parties on election -'dangerous for country': CEC



Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday 'rigid stand' taken by two major political parties regarding the next general election 'is dangerous for the country.'



He told reporters at the Election Commission office in the capital after meeting a delegation of foreign representatives, if the major political parties don't participate in the general election its outcome would be 'at risk'.



The delegation met the CEC on invitation from the Election Monitoring Forum.



The CEC urged ruling Awami League to be more active to bring all the parties to the election and said, "I would like to call on the ruling party to sincerely try to persuade the opposition parties to participate in the election." He expressed the hope that a political compromise on election could be reached within the a few months.



He assured that the EC will ensure an acceptable, transparent and impartial election.



He said, "We will hold the election in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic but we have some limitations. We expect all political parties will participate in the elections to make the election competitive."



Led by Chairman of the Election Monitoring Forum and former Prime Minister of Nepal Jhalanath Khanal, the delegation included United Nations World Peace Association Chairman Marietta Erguido Reformado of Malaysia, Volker U Friedrich Managing Director of GBP International of Germany, Jackson Dukpa Chairman of Global Village Connection of Bhutan and Swapna Saha, Special Representative of SAARC Human Rights Foundation of India. Later, former Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain meet Kazi Habibul Awal.

