10 killed, several injured in road, rail accidents



At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Bogura, Sirajganj, Dinajpur and Satkhira.



A private university student was killed and his friend injured as they fell off from a motorcycle after being hit by a bus in the capital's Jatrabari area on Thursday morning. The accident occurred at about 9:30am near Kajla Bridge area.



Deceased Omar Faruque, 22, was a first-year student of BBA at Bangladesh Islami University (BIU).



Injured Jewel is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



Jamshed Alam, maternal uncle of the deceased, said a bus of Asian City hit the motorbike carrying Faruk and Jewel Thursday morning. The duo then fell on the ground from the vehicle.



They were taken to DMCH where Faruque was declared dead at 10:30am.



The two friends met the tragic end of their lives while going to their university campus.



Our Bogura Correspondent adds five people including a woman were killed when a long-distant passenger bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Shahjahanpur upazila in Bogura district on Thursday morning.



The accident took place at 11:30am at Sujabad area on Bogura's second bypass under Shahjahanpur upazila of Rangpur-Dhaka Highway.



Of the five deceased, three were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Hazrat Ali, 35, of village Nashipur Kadamtali under Gabtoli upazila, and passengers Golam Rabbani Badshah, 60, of village Bererbari under Dhunat upazila, and Shahana Begum, 35, of village Kolakopa under Gabtali upazila.



The injured were sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.



Koigari Police Outpost ASI Abbas Ali said a Dhaka-bound bus, belonging to Swadesh Paribahan, from Gaibandha rammed the auto-rickshaw at Sujabad area on the Second Bypass Road in the area leaving three people including a woman dead on the spot. The auto-rickshaw driver Hazrat Ali died on his way to the hospital.



Hazrat Ali's aunt Marzina Bewa said the body was taken to the village home from the road.



A critically injured eight-year old girl child was admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. Shahjahanpur Police Station's Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ali said the girl child later succumbed to her injuries.



Soon after the accident, angry mob set the bus on fire. However, the local people said the bus caught fire due to gas cylinder explosion.



Our Sirajganj Correspondent reports a woman and her son were killed after being hit by a pickup van at Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj district.



The accident took place on Thursday morning in Chala area of the upazila on Bogura-Nagarbari Highway.

The victims were Karuna Khatun, wife of Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Chala village, and her son Tariqul Islam, 4.



According to police, the deceased Karuna Khatun and her child were waiting along the highway. At that time, a pickup van from Sirajganj to Baghabari lost control and crushed them around 10:00am. The mother and child died on the spot. Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Badrul Kabir confirmed the matter.



Our Dinajpur Correspondent writes a teenage boy was crushed under the wheels of a train at Hili under Hakimpur upazila in Dinajpur district.



The accident took place at Satkuri railway gate of the upazila around 11:00am on Thursday.



The deceased was Wadud Hossain, 16, son of Rashidul Islam, a resident of Raibhag village of the upazila. He was a 10th grader at Gohara Dwimukhi High School.



Hakimpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Sayem Miah said a Chilahati-bound train from Rajshahi hit the boy at the Satkuri railway gate in the morning. He died on the spot. The body was handed over to the family, the OC added.



Our Satkhira Correspondent adds a member of police was crushed under the wheels of a soil-laden truck at Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira district. The accident took place on Thursday morning in Singha area of the upazila.



The deceased Imran Hossian, 30, was a resident of Shankarpur village of the upazila. He worked at Rangamati Sadar Police Outpost. He recently came home on vacation.



Police said Imran Hossain went out for a personal work riding on a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a soil-laden truck crashed him in Singa area, leaving him dead on the spot.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Kalaroa Police Station Inspector Nasir Uddin Mridha confirmed the matter.

