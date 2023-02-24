No adverse impact on existing relations with Russia: MoFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that Bangladesh observed that "a single issue" will not adversely impact the existing bilateral and friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia.



"Russia is Bangladesh's tested and long-term friend, we have a very special relationship since Bangladesh's War of Liberation. We have multi-faced relationship, a very good partner in trade and business, we are working jointly on many areas. Our understanding is so good that we don't think a single issue will adversely impact the existing bilateral and friendly relations," Seheli Sabrin, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday during a regular weekly briefing at the Foreign Ministry.



"The issue related to barring a sanctioned ship into Bangladesh was a six-week old issue but the Bangladesh ambassador was called to the Russian Foreign Ministry on 21 February, however, our Ambassador sent his report, we are working on it," she said.



The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday (February 22) sought a detailed report from its ambassador in Moscow to know what exactly was discussed with the Russian foreign ministry.



"Bangladesh did not allow the "URSA MAJOR." ship to unload the goods after the US embassy in Dhaka informed the foreign ministry that the sanctioned Russian ship had changed its name. But the reality is that not only Bangladesh the other countries are not also allowed the ship to anchor their land," the spokesperson said.



Later, Dhaka then conveyed to Moscow that Bangladesh will not accept the 69 Russian ships which are under sanctions from the US and the European Union following the Russia-Ukraine war.



Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry following Bangladesh's decision to ban Russian ships (sanctioned) from calling at Bangladeshi ports, reported Russia's state-owned news agency TASS on Tuesday.



"We drew the attention of the head of the diplomatic mission to the reports about the decision of his country's authorities to ban Russian ships carrying cargoes for Bangladesh from calling at Bangladeshi ports," the Russian agency reported quoting the Russian foreign ministry.



"This step runs counter to the traditionally friendly character of bilateral relations and can have a negative effect on the prospects for our cooperation in various spheres."



However, the spokesperson said Bangladesh is maintaining good relations with all the countries as it is a trade-dependent country.



Bangladesh hoped that Russia would now send non-sanctioned ships carrying the required materials.



The spokesperson told the briefing that Bangladesh has taken up its 'course of action' in UNGA voting process as per its foreign policy and a member of United Nation. About the resolution (going to be tabled before the members in the upcoming UNGA meeting), we are discussing the issue, our Foreign Minister is now visiting USA, he is talking with the other people there and will set the course of action as per our foreign policy, Seheli Sabrin said.



