Canadian Minister in city to discuss areas of cooperation

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

Canadian Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency Harjit S Sajjan will begin his four-day visit to Bangladesh from today (Friday).
 
During his visit he will discuss potential areas of cooperation aligned with Canada's recently announced Indo-Pacific Strategy and, in Bangladesh, Canada's strategy to respond to the Rohingya and Myanmar crises, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said on Thursday.

He will meet with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at State guesthouse Padma on Monday.
In Bangladesh he will also visit Canada-funded projects and meet with development and humanitarian partners and beneficiaries.

"Bangladesh hopes that the visit will help enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries," Seheli Sabrin said.

During his visit, Minister Sajjan will engage with various officials on shared priorities such as climate action, food security, green and inclusive growth, disaster response and readiness, and advancing gender equality.

Canada is a long-standing development partner of Bangladesh.

Current programming supports mutual priorities in the areas of gender equality, including the empowerment of women and girls. health, including sexual and reproductive health and rights and skills training and support to the ready-made garment sector.


