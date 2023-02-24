Video
Khaleda has no chance to do politics as convict: Quader

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Thursday that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has no chance to take part in political activities as she is a convict.

He made this comment in response to questions from journalists at a joint meeting at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

His remarks contradict Law Minister Anisul Huq's recent remark that there is no bar on Khaleda to do politics.

This joint meeting was held with the central leaders of Awami League and the presidents, general secretaries of Dhaka Metropolitan North-South Awami League and its affiliated bodies.

Quader said that BNP could not involve people in the movement. "They are now defeated and seeing darkness."

Accusing BNP of hypocrisy in actions, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said they talk about democracy but demonstrate the opposite in their actions.

He came up with the remark in another programme held at Osmani Memorial Hall in the city to celebrate the founding anniversary of Sheikh Russell Shishu Kishore Parishad.

Quader said BNP has extensive knowledge about terrorism as they are responsible for shedding blood and burning people alive, but now speaking against terrorism.

The AL general secretary said they are now also shouting in support of democracy in the country.
"This, in his view, is a hypocritical stance given their past actions. BNP is not a credible advocate for democracy or human rights,"he added.

Quader also expressed concern that without the involvement of talented individuals in politics, unqualified people would become lawmakers and ministers. He added that those who are most corrupt, they speak the most about ethics.      UNB


