Election to be held as per Constitution: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Thursday that the government was determined to hold fair and impartial election not because of international pressure, but because of its responsibility to the people and its commitment to democracy.



"Election will be held according to the Constitution. We will not go beyond the Constitution," he said replying to a reporter's question at the end of a seminar, 'Rohingya Crisis and the Emerging Security Challenges:



Response Strategy of Bangladesh' hosted by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in the city.



BIISS Director General Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin delivered the welcome address at the seminar chaired by Ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former BIISS Chairman.



In his paper, Lieutenant General (Retd) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, former principal staff officer, Armed Forces Division, Prime Minister's Office spoke on "Regional Security Dimensions of the Rohingya Crisis".



Dr Niloy Ranjan Biswas, Associate Professor, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka, discussed "The Rohingyas and Emerging Non-traditional Security Challenges".



BIISS Research Fellow ASM Tarek Hassan Semul spoke about "Myanmar and the Rohingyas: the Political Economy of Arms and Business."



Dr Delwar Hossain, Member, Bangladesh Public Service Commission presented paper on "Rohingya Crisis and Security Concerns: Response Strategy of Bangladesh"



Speaking as the chief guest, Anisul Huq said that Sheikh Hasina's government was committed to democracy because Awami League believes in the Constitution given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



He said, "We will not hold elections like yes or no votes and no voter less election as was held in 1996."



"People have given us the mandate. The next election will be fair and impartial", he said.



Asked about international pressure on the government to hold free and fair elections, the law minister said that there was no international pressure.



"Fair elections would be held not because of international pressure, but because of our responsibility to the people and commitment to democracy," he said.



He said that the election will be held according to the constitution.



Awami League wants everyone to come to the election, he said.



Asked about legal bar on Khaleda Zia doing politics, Anis said that he had said earlier that no such bar exists.



He said, "She cannot participate in election." The actual situation is that in his application her brother said that she was seriously ill and that unless she gets better treatment, her life will be in danger. She was then released on humanitarian ground, by the Prime Minister by suspending her sentence on humanitarian ground.



The participants included, senior officials of different ministries, ambassadors, high commissioners, former diplomats, senior military officials, journalists, researchers, businesspeople, teachers, and students from various universities, as well as representatives of think tanks and international organisations.



