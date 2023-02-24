

Increase production thru agri research, PM to scientists



"I always think that without research it is not possible to attain excellence. As we are agriculture dependent country, we have given extra importance on agriculture," she said.



The prime minister was speaking at a programme to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and inauguration of the Bangabandhu Pierre Trudeau Agricultural Research Centre.



She, however, said that the government has given importance on the research work on other sectors too.

"Besides we have given emphasis on research works on health, education and science," she said.



Laying emphasis on continuous research on boosting food production, the PM said that Bangladesh frequently faces adverse circumstances due to geographical location and impact of climate changes.



"So we have to produce our crops," she said.Briefly describing various initiatives of the government for agricultural research, she said that Bangladesh not only sets example in food grains production, but also in all vegetables, fruits and other agricultural products.



In this regard, she said that the production has to be continued with new varieties of crops in tune with the climate changes and environment.



Hasina said that the country is about to enter the fourth industrial revolution and so the government has taken steps to create skilled manpower.



She put emphasis on learning and producing bio-informatics, nano-technology, machine learning, internet of things and new agriculture technologies.



Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Huq and State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel were also present at the event.



Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Director General Jean Balié, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at Global Institute for Food Security, Steven Webb and BIRRI director general Dr M Shahjahan Kabir also spoke.



Documentary titled "50 years of BRRI's pride and success" was screened at the function.



On arrival at the BRRI, the prime minister paid homage at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Earlier, the PM inaugurated the 'Bangabandhu Pierre Trudeau Agricultural Research Center' aiming to conduct research in the field of agriculture for ensuring food security system tolerant of global climate change.



The centre is expected to increase the existing commercial, research activities, technology exchange, development assistance between Bangladesh and Canada.



This is the first time such a research centre set up with the direct support and funding of the government of Canada.



The technology centre has been set up at BRRI following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council aiming to cooperate on multidisciplinary research, training and development partnership to ensure sustainable food security.



PM Hasina also released balloons and pigeons marking the golden jubilee of BRRI's pride and success.

She also took part in different programmes including tree plantations, inspection of BRRI laboratories, its various innovations and a cultural event titled "Dhan-Kabbya".



She unveiled the cover of five research publications of BRRI and BARC.



The PM said that the government will provide food assistance to at least one crore people during holy Ramadan.



"We have taken that decision. Our goal is to ensure that the people of our country never suffer from food shortages," she said.



She also mentioned that the government is giving 30 kg of rice free of cost to the poor people in the country.



"This is being mixed with nutritional rice so that they do not get nutrition deficiency", she added.



Hasina said that the government provided cash assistance to different sectors during Corona pandemic.



She also mentioned that when global inflation went up after Ukraine-Russia war, sanctions and counter-sanctions, the government distributed TCB cards to provide rice to one crore people at just Tk 30 per kg to ensure food security for the people of our country.



"Moreover, for the poorer section we have made this arrangement for about 50 lakh people who can buy rice for only Tk 15 per kg," she said.



She called for involvement of students in agricultural work from school life.



"I think from school life they need to be involved. Working in the field, growing crops is a matter of great pride, not shame. So that's how we should build the people of our country," she said.



Commenting on the change in the mentality of the educated youth about agriculture, Hasina said, "Many boys and girls do not want to go to the farms after finishing their study. Even if their fathers are farmers, they feel ashamed to say that their fathers are farmers. But today that shame is no longer, we have removed that shame."



She said that there is no shame in doing what helps a person eat and live. "It is the matter of pride to do that, So it was absolutely necessary to change that mindset, I believe that we have been able to change mindset to some extent," she said. �UNB



