AL-BNP face-off likely in Sylhet tomorrow

SYLHET, Feb 23: Awami League and BNP have again announced counter programmes in Sylhet city after a gap of five days. These programmes will be held at a distance of one kilometer on Saturday (February 25) in an interval of one hour.



The two parties announced three counter-programmes in the span of 19 days.



BNP says the party's programme was announced on February 18 that the leaders and workers of the district BNP will start a road march from the Registry Ground of the city on February 25 at 2:00pm. In order to participate in this programme, the party has requested the leaders and workers of each unit of BNP and its affiliated organizations of the district BNP to be present.



Meanwhile, Sylhet District and Metropolitan Awami League sent a press release to the media at around 10:30pm on Wednesday. The circular was signed by District Awami League Secretary Md Mojir Uddin. It said the Awami League will hold a peace rally at Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar in Chowhatta area of the city on February 25 at 3:00pm. This programme will be held to protest the ongoing nationwide anarchy and arson of BNP-Jamaat.



