Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM pays two-day visit to Tungipara beginning today

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Hedayetullah Khan

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will pay a two-day visit to Tungipara,  Gopalganj beginning today.

She is scheduled to leave the capital on way to  Tungipara this morning.
 
During the visit, she will pay homage at Banga-bandhu's tomb and address a public meeting at  Kotalipara.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 42 projects and lay foundation stones of six projects during the visit, a source in the Prime Minister's Office told the Daily Observer.

All the preparations have been completed by the district administration for her visit.
 
Foolproof security has been put in place for the  visit, said officials.
 
A stage has been erected for her public meeting.

According to district administration sources, the Prime Minister will pay the two-day visit beginning today.

She will leave the capital for Tungipara  by road.

At Tungipara, she will pay homage at the tomb of the Father of the Nation.

Later, she will participate at a discussion with local  leaders and activists of Awami League and stay overnight at her ancestral home in Tungipara.

On the second day, the Prime Minister will leave  Tungipara on way to  Kotalipara by road at 11:00 am to address a public meeting at the Talimpur Telihati High School ground.

Later, she will inaugurate 42 projects of various departments and lay the corner stones of six  projects.

She will leave Gopalganj for Dhaka by road in the  afternoon.

To receive the Prime Minister all the preparations have been completed by Awami League at  Tungipara and Kotalipara.

Her scheduled visit has rejuvenated ruling Awami League  leaders and activists across the Gopalganj district.

Banners and festoons welcoming Sheikh Hasina have been hung not only along the roads across the Gopalganj district but also the Dhaka-Khulna Highway.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Rigid stand' of  two major parties on election -'dangerous for country': CEC
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy, childbirth: UN
Turkey-Syria quake death toll nears 50,000
10 killed, several injured in road, rail accidents
No adverse impact on existing relations with Russia: MoFA
Canadian Minister in city to discuss areas of cooperation
Khaleda has no chance to do politics as convict: Quader
Election to be held as per Constitution: Law Minister


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft