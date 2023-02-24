PM pays two-day visit to Tungipara beginning today

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will pay a two-day visit to Tungipara, Gopalganj beginning today.



She is scheduled to leave the capital on way to Tungipara this morning.



During the visit, she will pay homage at Banga-bandhu's tomb and address a public meeting at Kotalipara.



The Prime Minister will inaugurate 42 projects and lay foundation stones of six projects during the visit, a source in the Prime Minister's Office told the Daily Observer.



All the preparations have been completed by the district administration for her visit.



Foolproof security has been put in place for the visit, said officials.



A stage has been erected for her public meeting.



According to district administration sources, the Prime Minister will pay the two-day visit beginning today.



She will leave the capital for Tungipara by road.



At Tungipara, she will pay homage at the tomb of the Father of the Nation.



Later, she will participate at a discussion with local leaders and activists of Awami League and stay overnight at her ancestral home in Tungipara.



On the second day, the Prime Minister will leave Tungipara on way to Kotalipara by road at 11:00 am to address a public meeting at the Talimpur Telihati High School ground.



Later, she will inaugurate 42 projects of various departments and lay the corner stones of six projects.



She will leave Gopalganj for Dhaka by road in the afternoon.



To receive the Prime Minister all the preparations have been completed by Awami League at Tungipara and Kotalipara.



Her scheduled visit has rejuvenated ruling Awami League leaders and activists across the Gopalganj district.



Banners and festoons welcoming Sheikh Hasina have been hung not only along the roads across the Gopalganj district but also the Dhaka-Khulna Highway.



