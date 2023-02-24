GP network goes off air for over 2hrs



Millions of Grameenphone (GP) subscribers suffered mobile connectivity disruption from 11.45am to 1:47pm in most of the important cities in the country on Thursday.



Angry subscribers have complained that mobile phone operator GP's network has suddenly disappeared.



The complaint was received from different areas of the country including the capital after 11:45 on Thursday (February 23). Many people also uploaded status on social media. Subscribers rush to GP customer care centres to know the reason for the disruption. Many customers were seen crowding the service centres for a long time. Meanwhile, the subscribers got into an argument with the managers of the customer centres.



Faruque Hossain, a businessman and a resident of Gulshan in the capital, told the Daily Observer at noon, "I have not been able to get any GP connection for an hour." He wanted to know if there was any problem with the GP? Do any of you journalists know anything about this disruption?



When Marium Begum, a resident of Dhanbari in Tangail, was contacted on WhatsApp, she said she has not been able to get GP network for a long time. I don't know what happened. At first I thought there was a problem with my mobile settings. Then I thought the SIM was damaged. Later I found out that all rural SIM users have the same situation.



High court lawyer Advocate Masum, resident of Dhanmondi in the capital while he was in court said, "I am not getting any connection of GP SIM for two hours. Is everyone facing the same problem?"

Earlier regarding this issues Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "We have also come to know about GP's network problem. But I don't know what the problem is. An explanation will be sought from them in this regard."



GP Head of Communications Khairul Bashar said the fiber has been cut in three places. Among them two places in Tangail and one in Sirajganj. This happened due to the road renovation work. Customers in North Bengal are facing severe problem.



However, the network was restored within a brief span of time. To ensure that customers do not face issues for a prolonged period of time, GP network teams responded immediately and were able to restore the network in a seamless manner.

