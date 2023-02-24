Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhiya

A Rohingya leader of C-2 block of Kutupalong-5 camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar died early on Thursday after being shot in the area on Wednesday night.



According to the local police, Mohammad Salim, 28, a Sub-Majhi (assistant community leader) of C-2 block of the Kutupalong Rohingya camp, was attacked by masked criminals while he was on voluntary watch duty in the area.



He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in a critical condition where on duty doctors declared him dead around 5:30am, Assistant Sub-Inspector of CMCH police outpost Alauddin said.



Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that the dead body was handed over to his family members after autopsy.



