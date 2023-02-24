Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD needs money, tech support to produce power from clean energy sources: Nasrul

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Thursday that Bangladesh needs a hefty amount of money and technical support to implement its future plan to produce power from clean energy sources.

"Bangladesh is committed to keep its promise to reduce carbon emission, as a signatory country of CoP27 agenda we are set to increase power generation from clean sources, we are working on different project including wind power, energy from wastes, hydro power and solar power here," Nasrul Hamid said while addressing an agreement signing ceremony of a strategic country partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) at Intercontinental Hotel in the city.

Power Secretary Habibur Rahman and Director General of ISA Ajay Mathur signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at Intercontinental Hotel in the city.

 "To accelerate the development of solar energy in the country Bangladesh signed a strategic country partnership agreement, however, the government is set to produce 4,000 MW of electricity from solar home system by 2030," the State Minister said, he joined the event virtually.

According to the agreement a total of 8 projects were undertaken, these include installations of 12 trolley mounted portable solar irrigation systems of about 2kw capacity, 12c portable solar paddy threshers of about 2kw capacity, 2 rooftop solar projects with capacity of 22kw, solar cold storage for preservation of agricultural produce, development of rooftop project at Chattagram or any other railway station, installation of floating solar project in Gazipur and Munshiganj. "For last one decade we are working on implementing rooftop solar and floating solar projects, now we identified our challenges in this arena, we have introduced a roadmap to implement the solar projects, ISA could add their technological support here," Nasrul Hamid said.

ISA is an alliance of 123 signatory countries based on an intergovernmental treaty whose primary objective is to work for efficient consumption of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Solar irrigation projects are going to be more popular here, we need to explore the opportunity jointly, the State Minister said. "ISA will provide technical support to Bangladesh to pull in financing to the renewable energy sector.  ISA is not a financing entity, it can help countries to find a right policy to introduce a right business model for investment in the solar power sector," said ISA Director General Ajay Mathur while addressing a press briefing following the signing.

The ISA chief informed that the land scarcity and right technological solution have the biggest challenge in achieving a target to the government to generate 40 per cent electricity from renewable sources by 2041. International Solar Alliance (ISA) will provide technical support to Bangladesh to pull in financing to the renewable energy sector.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP network goes off air for over 2hrs
Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhiya
BD needs money, tech support to produce power from clean energy sources: Nasrul
Dhaka Bar polls ends
BNP started grassroots-level movement to oust govt : Fakhrul
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy: Quader
Dhaka city West to see loadshedding for 5 hours today
Interchange junction likely to get approval in March


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft