BD needs money, tech support to produce power from clean energy sources: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Thursday that Bangladesh needs a hefty amount of money and technical support to implement its future plan to produce power from clean energy sources.



"Bangladesh is committed to keep its promise to reduce carbon emission, as a signatory country of CoP27 agenda we are set to increase power generation from clean sources, we are working on different project including wind power, energy from wastes, hydro power and solar power here," Nasrul Hamid said while addressing an agreement signing ceremony of a strategic country partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) at Intercontinental Hotel in the city.



Power Secretary Habibur Rahman and Director General of ISA Ajay Mathur signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at Intercontinental Hotel in the city.



"To accelerate the development of solar energy in the country Bangladesh signed a strategic country partnership agreement, however, the government is set to produce 4,000 MW of electricity from solar home system by 2030," the State Minister said, he joined the event virtually.



According to the agreement a total of 8 projects were undertaken, these include installations of 12 trolley mounted portable solar irrigation systems of about 2kw capacity, 12c portable solar paddy threshers of about 2kw capacity, 2 rooftop solar projects with capacity of 22kw, solar cold storage for preservation of agricultural produce, development of rooftop project at Chattagram or any other railway station, installation of floating solar project in Gazipur and Munshiganj. "For last one decade we are working on implementing rooftop solar and floating solar projects, now we identified our challenges in this arena, we have introduced a roadmap to implement the solar projects, ISA could add their technological support here," Nasrul Hamid said.



ISA is an alliance of 123 signatory countries based on an intergovernmental treaty whose primary objective is to work for efficient consumption of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



Solar irrigation projects are going to be more popular here, we need to explore the opportunity jointly, the State Minister said. "ISA will provide technical support to Bangladesh to pull in financing to the renewable energy sector. ISA is not a financing entity, it can help countries to find a right policy to introduce a right business model for investment in the solar power sector," said ISA Director General Ajay Mathur while addressing a press briefing following the signing.



The ISA chief informed that the land scarcity and right technological solution have the biggest challenge in achieving a target to the government to generate 40 per cent electricity from renewable sources by 2041. International Solar Alliance (ISA) will provide technical support to Bangladesh to pull in financing to the renewable energy sector.



