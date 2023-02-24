Video
Home Back Page

Dhaka Bar polls ends

BNP-backed Blue panel boycotts polls

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel (JAOP), the BNP-backed Panel, on Wednesday night decided to boycott voting in the Dhaka Bar Association polls for the year 2023-24, bringing allegations of irregularities and rigging against the Election Commission.

JAOP, President Candidate Md Khorshed Miah Alam, said on a Facebook live video last night that they observed irregularities and vote rigging.

On Wednesday night after the concluding of first day voting, the EC declared that a total of 5,028 voters had cast their votes while the BNP-backed candidates counted a total of 4,023 votes cast.

While drawing attention to the  irregularities and vote rigging, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC ) Abdullah Abu told the Daily Observer that  the charges brought against him were totally false, fabricated and vague. The vote casting for the first day was fair and peaceful. The two-day annual election of Dhaka Bar Association for the session 2023-2024 began on Wednesday. Bar members will elect a 23-member executive body, including the President and Secretary.

The panels of ruling Awami League-backed Sammilita Ainjibi Samannay Parishad  (White) and BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya Panel (Blue) are contesting the election. A total of 19,619 registered lawyers have cast their ballots in the two-day polls.


