BNP started grassroots-level movement to oust govt : Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We've launched a grassroots-level movement against the current unelected regime that has been in power by force destroying all our dreams. If we can't remove Awami League government from power, then the existence of the people of Bangladesh will be endangered."



The BNP Secretary General made the remarks while addressing a views-exchange meeting with the party's grassroots-level leaders in the Rangpur division at the chairperson's office in Gulshan on Thursday.

Former and present BNP union parishad chairmen of Rangpur division from 2001 to 2023 attended the meeting.



He said the main purpose of calling the grassroots-level leaders for such a meeting is to invigorate them for ensuring the fall of the current regime by intensifying the movement.



He said, "At any cost we will fulfill the people's dreams to unseat the government and establishes peoples government in the country. The movement has already started and final work will be done by spreading movement in root levels."



Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia is in house arrest in false cases. The government also filed false cases against 35 lakh of our leaders and activists around the country. Ignoring all this oppressions we will fulfill the people's dreams to unseat the government and establish people's government in the country."



