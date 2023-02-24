Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP started grassroots-level movement to oust govt : Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We've launched a grassroots-level movement against the current unelected regime that has been in power by force destroying all our dreams. If we can't remove Awami League government from power, then the existence of the people of Bangladesh will be endangered."

The BNP Secretary General made the remarks while addressing a views-exchange meeting with the party's grassroots-level leaders in the Rangpur division at the chairperson's office in Gulshan on Thursday.
Former and present BNP union parishad chairmen of Rangpur division from 2001 to 2023 attended the meeting.

He said the main purpose of calling the grassroots-level leaders for such a meeting is to invigorate them for ensuring the fall of the current regime by intensifying the movement.

He said, "At any cost we will fulfill the people's dreams to unseat the government and establishes peoples government in the country. The movement has already started and final work will be done by spreading movement in root levels."
 
Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia is in house arrest in false cases. The government also filed false cases against 35 lakh of our leaders and activists around the country. Ignoring all this oppressions we will fulfill the people's dreams to unseat the government and establish people's government in the country."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP network goes off air for over 2hrs
Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhiya
BD needs money, tech support to produce power from clean energy sources: Nasrul
Dhaka Bar polls ends
BNP started grassroots-level movement to oust govt : Fakhrul
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy: Quader
Dhaka city West to see loadshedding for 5 hours today
Interchange junction likely to get approval in March


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft