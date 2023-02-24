Video
Home Back Page

BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy: Quader

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP leaders talk about democracy but show dictatorship in their activities.

"Nobody knows more than BNP what is terrorism. The BNP first shed blood at Shaheed Minar. Again, they talk about terrorism. They burned people alive," he told a discussion at Osmani Memorial Hall here marking the founding anniversary of Sheikh Russell Shishu Kishore Parishad.

Quader said nobody without BNP knows the classification of terrorism but the BNP leaders are now talking about democracy in the country.

Urging children and adolescents to move forward with determination overcoming various challenges in their way of life, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is still leading a risky life and despite having the risks, she is working towards achieving the goal of building Smart Bangladesh.

The AL general secretary said if talented people do not come to politics, the meritless people will become lawmakers and ministers. "Those who are more corrupt talk more about ethics," he added.

AL advisory council member Mozaffar Hossain Paltu also spoke at the function with Sheikh Russell Shishu Kishore Parishad general secretary KM Shahid Ullah in the chair.     �BSS


