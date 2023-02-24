Video
Dhaka city West to see loadshedding for 5 hours today

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Power supply to west part of Dhaka city will remain suspended for 5 hours from 7:00am to 12 noon on today as the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) will conduct maintenance work in its transmission lines during the period.

The PGCB published a notice mentioning a shutdown programme at its 230 kV power transmission line from Aminbazar - Agargaon substation.

The notice said that during the shutdown, different areas of the city including Dhanmondi, Agargaon, Cantonment, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Bijoy Sarani the Agargaon, Sat Masjid Road under the Agargaon, Cantonment and Sat Masjid Substations will experience power cut and load shedding.

The three substations receive electricity from three sub-stations connected with Aminbazar - Agargaon grid transmission line, said an official of the PGCB.

He said the PGCB's maintenance programme was undertaken following the recent collapse of the 230 kV grid line from Aminbazar-Agargaon.

The transmission line from Aminbazar-Agargaon is one of the key lines that supply electricity to Dhaka city tripped at 5:50am on February 21 leading to no electricity in the western part of Dhaka city, including the entire Mohammadpur and Mirpur areas.

After about 5 hours of partial grid line failure, power supply was restored in west Dhaka, including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi and Mirpur areas.     UNB


