Interchange junction likely to get approval in March

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of an estimated Tk 650 crore for construction of interchange design in the junction of three mega projects and two important points at Patenga is expected to be placed before the ECNEC (Executive Committee of National Economic Council) next month.



Three mega projects are Karnaphuli Tunnel, 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway and 15.2 km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project the two important points are Shah Amanat International Airport link and Patenga Sea Beach. "The DPP is expected to be approved in March," Kazi Hasan Bin Shams Chief Engineer of Chittogram Development Authority (CDA) told the Daily Observer.



Earlier it was approved by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, he added.



The interchange design is the significant part of the construction as early as possible before the opening of the Karnaphuli Tunnel. Otherwise, traffic system is certain to face an undesirable situation of the merger of five important roads in a single point at Patenga.



Hasan bin Shams said, "We have been trying to construct the interchange design very soon before the launching of three mega projects."



Meanwhile, the CDA had undertaken the projects to avert any disaster in the junction of such giant three projects.



The construction of CORR has already been completed while construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel and the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway will be completed soon.



The CDA is constructing the interchange design in the North Bank of the Karnaphuli while the Roads Transport and bridges Ministry is constructing such three Interchanges design in the South Bank of the Karnaphuli.



The two tubes comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high is being constructed by Bangladesh Bridge Authority. The 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram is expected to be opened in April.



The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'. It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.

