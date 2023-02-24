Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mega Projects In Ctg

Interchange junction likely to get approval in March

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of an estimated Tk 650 crore for construction of interchange design in the junction of three mega projects and two important points at Patenga is expected to be placed before the ECNEC (Executive Committee of National Economic Council) next month.

Three mega projects are Karnaphuli Tunnel, 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway and 15.2 km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project the two important points are Shah Amanat International Airport link and Patenga Sea Beach. "The DPP is expected to be approved in March," Kazi Hasan Bin Shams Chief Engineer of Chittogram Development Authority (CDA) told the Daily Observer.

Earlier it was approved by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, he added.

The interchange design is the significant part of the construction as early as possible before the opening of the Karnaphuli Tunnel. Otherwise, traffic system is certain to face an undesirable situation of the merger of five important roads in a single point at Patenga.

Hasan bin Shams said, "We have been trying to construct the interchange design very soon before the launching of three mega projects."

Meanwhile, the CDA had undertaken the projects to avert any disaster in the junction of such giant three projects.

The construction of CORR has already been completed while construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel and the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway will be completed soon.

The CDA is constructing the interchange design in the North Bank of the Karnaphuli while the Roads Transport and bridges Ministry is constructing such three Interchanges design in the South Bank of the Karnaphuli.

The two tubes comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high is being constructed by Bangladesh Bridge Authority. The 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram is expected to be opened in April.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'. It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP network goes off air for over 2hrs
Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhiya
BD needs money, tech support to produce power from clean energy sources: Nasrul
Dhaka Bar polls ends
BNP started grassroots-level movement to oust govt : Fakhrul
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy: Quader
Dhaka city West to see loadshedding for 5 hours today
Interchange junction likely to get approval in March


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft