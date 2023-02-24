Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Importance of time management

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Dear Sir

It is a fact that time is the most important commodity. Time never comes back. It never rewinds like a videotape. Time management is essential in every field of life because time is the precious resource one has to accomplish a task. A single moment that has passed will never come back to be availed. Time management helps you do your task in time and utilise your time more productively. It helps you to identify the useless activities that can be avoided and time can be saved. It helps you give proper time to a task and perform the task more efficiently.

The management of time according to your activities is important because today's work will never give advantages tomorrow. As most writers say, punctuality is the name of success. Certainly, it is clear that when a man becomes punctual, he will never be confused while performing his given tasks.

A student does a lot of activities in his daily routine. If a student wastes time it means he is careless about his studies or he does not know how to manage time. So you should know about the importance of time and should be particular about it. You should learn how to manage time. Time management is a solution to many problems. Everybody needs to manage time and live a calm day rather than being busy all the time.

Mahmudul Hasan
Mohammadpur, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Importance of time management
A new policy to control motorcycle movement on cards
Environmental threat of plastic hazards
Ensure safe roads for all
Child exploitation
PM's stress on all possible use of agricultural land
Protect and preserve our language
The day mother tongue triumphed over all oppression  


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft