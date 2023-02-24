Importance of time management

Dear Sir



It is a fact that time is the most important commodity. Time never comes back. It never rewinds like a videotape. Time management is essential in every field of life because time is the precious resource one has to accomplish a task. A single moment that has passed will never come back to be availed. Time management helps you do your task in time and utilise your time more productively. It helps you to identify the useless activities that can be avoided and time can be saved. It helps you give proper time to a task and perform the task more efficiently.



The management of time according to your activities is important because today's work will never give advantages tomorrow. As most writers say, punctuality is the name of success. Certainly, it is clear that when a man becomes punctual, he will never be confused while performing his given tasks.



A student does a lot of activities in his daily routine. If a student wastes time it means he is careless about his studies or he does not know how to manage time. So you should know about the importance of time and should be particular about it. You should learn how to manage time. Time management is a solution to many problems. Everybody needs to manage time and live a calm day rather than being busy all the time.



Mahmudul Hasan

Mohammadpur, Dhaka



