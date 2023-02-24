A new policy to control motorcycle movement on cards

The government has recently drafted a policy for regulating motor cycle movement on roads. Despite the burning question how effectively it will be implemented throughout the country, the newly drafted policy was a long felt one to address the perennial dilemma caused due to reckless motorcycle movement.



Until a systematic change to regulate motorcycle movement is not introduced anytime soon, we fear, disruptive and reckless motor biking would not only result in more accidents but also would hamper orderly driving of other vehicles in our roads.



However, the proposals that came in the draft are - maximum speed of motorcycles within the city including Dhaka will be restricted to 30kmph, motorcycles of less than 126cc cannot operate on highways, and none can drive a motorcycle on high ways with a pillion rider.



The draft has reportedly been drawn up by a 9 member committee comprising members of BRTA (Bangladesh Road Transport Authority), BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology), Police and The Roads and Highways Departments.



Road crashes and deaths have marked a sharp rise recently due to an alarming jump in bike accidents. According to a last year research carried out by BUET, for every 10,000 motorcycles in the country, 28.4 persons are dying in accidents each year. And what is more worrying is that almost 40 per cent of them are aged between 24 and 30 years. This death rate in motorcycle accidents is reportedly the highest in the world.



Far too many motorcyclists operate without safety measures, namely without helmets. There are no rules and regulations as to what type of bikes and how many of them can ply the roads. The situation has made our roads chaotic and accidents are now taking place every now and then.



At the same time, ride sharing in motorcycles has become increasingly popular in the country for its easy manoeuvring and speed. Particularly, against the backdrop of Dhaka's unbearable traffic gridlock, the time saving role of this two-wheeler cannot be ignored. Then again - indiscriminate rise of unregistered motorcycles and poorly trained drivers are grave matters of concern. Given the rampant flouting of traffic rules occurring at our streets, a policy in papers is only good when it is strictly enforced.



BRTA cannot evade its responsibility in this regard. Many unscrupulous officials of the state run agency are often reported to be directly and indirectly responsible behind the mushrooming of unfit motorcycles.



So if we are to restore discipline in overall motorcycle movement system, policy makers must first free the antidote from the virus - meaning remove whatever actual causes have been triggered by the thousands of unruly motorcyclists in our roads.



