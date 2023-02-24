Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

A new policy to control motorcycle movement on cards

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

The government has recently drafted a policy for regulating motor cycle movement on roads.  Despite the burning question how effectively it will be implemented throughout the country, the newly drafted policy was a long felt one to address the perennial dilemma caused due to reckless motorcycle movement.

Until a systematic change to regulate motorcycle movement is not introduced anytime soon, we fear, disruptive and reckless motor biking would not only result in more accidents but also would hamper orderly driving of other vehicles in our roads.    

However, the proposals that came in the draft are - maximum speed of motorcycles within the city including Dhaka will be restricted to 30kmph, motorcycles of less than 126cc cannot operate on highways, and none can drive a motorcycle on high ways with a pillion rider.

The draft has reportedly been drawn up by a 9 member committee comprising members of BRTA (Bangladesh Road Transport Authority), BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology), Police and The Roads and Highways Departments.

Road crashes and deaths have marked a sharp rise recently due to an alarming jump in bike accidents. According to a last year research carried out by BUET, for every 10,000 motorcycles in the country, 28.4 persons are dying in accidents each year. And what is more worrying is that almost 40 per cent of them are aged between 24 and 30 years. This death rate in motorcycle accidents is reportedly the highest in the world.

Far too many motorcyclists operate without safety measures, namely without helmets. There are no rules and regulations as to what type of bikes and how many of them can ply the roads. The situation has made our roads chaotic and accidents are now taking place every now and then.

At the same time, ride sharing in motorcycles has become increasingly popular in the country for its easy manoeuvring and speed. Particularly, against the backdrop of Dhaka's unbearable traffic gridlock, the time saving role of this two-wheeler cannot be ignored. Then again - indiscriminate rise of unregistered motorcycles and poorly trained drivers are grave matters of concern. Given the rampant flouting of traffic rules occurring at our streets, a policy in papers is only good when it is strictly enforced.

BRTA cannot evade its responsibility in this regard. Many unscrupulous officials of the state run agency are often reported to be directly and indirectly responsible behind the mushrooming of unfit motorcycles.

So if we are to restore discipline in overall motorcycle movement system, policy makers must first free the antidote from the virus - meaning remove whatever actual causes have been triggered by the thousands of unruly motorcyclists in our roads.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Importance of time management
A new policy to control motorcycle movement on cards
Environmental threat of plastic hazards
Ensure safe roads for all
Child exploitation
PM's stress on all possible use of agricultural land
Protect and preserve our language
The day mother tongue triumphed over all oppression  


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft