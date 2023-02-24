Video
Friday, 24 February, 2023
Countryside

Two men electrocuted in Barishal, Chandpur

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

Two people have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Chandpur, on Wednesday.

BARISHAL: A man was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Shyamal Mandal, a resident of Baropaika Village under Ratnapur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the man came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while he was working in his house, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

CHANDPUR: A bank employee was electrocuted in Matlab Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hassan, 22, a resident of Malapara Village under Hajiganj Upazila of the district. He was an office assistant at IFIC Bank Sub Branch at Matlab.

Police sources said the man came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was working on the roof of his office at Murad Mia Plaza of the upazila town, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Matlab Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Matlab Uttar Police Station Mohammad Mohiuddin confirmed the incident.


