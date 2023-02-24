Two drown in Noakhali, Tangail

A minor child and a young man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Tangail, on Tuesday and Wednesday.



NOAKHALI: A nineteen-month-old minor child drowned in a pond in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Ibrahim Hossain, son of Imran Hossain, a resident of Word No. 4 under Char Elahi Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said the deceased's father Imran was catching fish in a pond and Ibrahim's mother was busy with household works in the morning. At that time, Ibrahim fell in the pond next to the house while his family members were unaware of it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Ibrahim from the pond and rushed him to a village doctor, where the child was declared dead.



TANGAIL: A young man drowned in the Dhaleshwari River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening while making a TikTok video in the river.



Deceased Apu, 22, was the son of Fazar Ali, a resident of Hatila Village under Gharinda Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Fire Service and Civil Defence Junior Station Officer Idris Mia said Apu along with his friends dived into the river to make a Tiktok video in the evening. Though the others were ascended, but Apu drowned there.



On information, members of Fire Service and Civil Defence went there and recovered the body from the river.



The body was handed over to the deceased's family, the official added.



