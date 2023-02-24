Thrust on creating mass awareness to reduce loss from disasters



GAIBANDHA, Feb 23: Speakers in a function in the district underscored the need for creating mass awareness among the people of disaster prone areas about disasters and climate change to reduce the loss of life and properties.



"As the people from char areas here face disasters including flood, river erosion and cold wave every year, early preparedness and carefulness and awareness can help the disastrous people avoid the loss of life and properties, there is no doubt in this regard", they said.



A team of delegates coming from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and Swiss Red Cross (SRC) made the comments while they were exchanging views with the men of community group formed by a project entitled as Reinforcing Rural Resilience (RRR) project at Nababganj Char under Belka Union of Sundarganj Upazila in the district on Sunday.



Kazi Shofiqul Azam, secretary general of BDRCS, Md Mijanur Rahman, director DR & Focal person, BDRCS-SRC partnership, Md Jasim Uddin Kabir, senior manager resilience, BDRCS-SRC, Paul Drossue, country representative, SRC, Dhaka, Sanjib Biswas, deputy head of delegation, SRC Dhaka, Arif Ibrahim Chowdhury, head of Finance and Admin, SRC, and Tuhin Sammaddar, manager, DRM, SRC, among others, addressed the meeting.



The speakers in their speech urged the stakeholders of the society to stay beside the disastrous people during the disasters with positive attitude to lessen their sufferings and asked the field level staffs of the project to be more serious and more dedicated to provide their services to the community men to help them avoid the losses caused by disasters.



Earlier, the team visited the project command area and Community Clinic located at Para Sadhua Char under Horipur Union of Sundarganj Upazila.



BDRCS District Unit Secretary Mridul Mostafi Jhantu, Member Mojammel Haque Jhelam, Project Manager Amal Kumar Promanik, local Union Parishad Chairmen Ibrahim Khaliluuah and Mozharul Islam, Project Officers Tuhin Alam, Monimul Islam, Saiful Islam and Khurshid Alam and the volunteers of the unit accompanied the team during the visit.

