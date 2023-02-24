Road mishaps claim 21 lives in 11 districts

A total of 21 people including four women have been killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Bagerhat, Rajshahi, Chandpur, Bogura, Gopalganj, Panchagarh, Netrakona, Chattogram, Faridpur, Barishal and Sirajganj, in recent times.



BAGERHAT: Two young men were killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place in Chairman Bari area in the afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Sadiq Sarder, 25, and Sakib Sarder, 23, residents of Kakdanga Village.



Police and local sources said Sadiq and Sakib were going toward Faltita area from Fakirhat Town in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck hit their motorcycle from behind and ran away. The dyo died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



RAJSHAHI: Two persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in the district in four days.



A man was killed after being hit by a truck in Vodra area in the city on Wednesday morning.



Chicken trader by profession, deceased Kamal Hossain, 52, was the son of Kajem Ali. He was a resident of Pachubari Village under Durgapur Upazila in the district.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Boalia PS Mizanur Rahman said Kamal used to bring caged chickens from village riding on a bicycle. On Wednesday morning, a brick-laden tractor hit his bicycle from behind in Vodra area and dragged him away. He, later, died.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.



Police, however, seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



Meanwhile, a student of Rajshahi University was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.



Deceased Abu Sayed Osama, 21, was the son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Budhpara area adjacent to the campus area. He was a student of Business Administration Department in the university.



According to locals, a stone-loaded truck hit Abu Sayed's motorcycle from behind when he along with his two friends was overtaking the truck. The trio was critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to the RMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared Abu Sayed dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



CHANDPUR: Five people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in the district in five days.



Three auto-rickshaw passengers were killed after being hit by a bus in Sadar Upazila early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 25, fish trader Nesar Ahmed Hawlader, 25, and Mahabub Prodhania, 50.



Police said a bus of 'Baghdad Paribahan' was heading towards Comilla. When it reached Ghosherhat area on the Chandpur-Cumilla regional road, it crashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. The auto-rickshaw then turned turtle and got twisted.



Three of its passengers died on the spot and one was injured who is now undergoing treatment at Chandpur Government General Hospital.



Police, however, seized both the vehicles.



Meanwhile, a Bangladesh expatriate, who was injured in a road accident three months back, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Abha City in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Quader Prodhania, 35, hailed from Hajiganj in the district.

According to local sources, Abdul Quader Prodhania went to Saudi Arabia 16 months ago. He was injured on the way to his work three months back.



Later on, he admitted to a hospital in the city, where he succumbed to his injuries in the morning.

On the other hand, a young man was killed after being hit by a truck in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



Deceased Yasin Arafat, 20, was the son of late Abul Kalam, a resident of Charpara Village under Faridganj Dakshin Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, a Chandpur-bound truck hit Arafat from behind as his bike slipped and he fell down on road. He was critically injured at that time.



Locals and the truck driver rushed him to Faridganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Chandpur Sadar Hospital. Arafat, later, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.



BOGURA: A woman was killed and her son injured in crash between a motorcycle and battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Bogura-Rangpur highway in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



Deceased Golapi Begum, 40, was the wife of Ekramul Islam, a resident of Rahbal Hazipara Village under Deuly Union in the upazila.



Gobindaganj Highway PS OC Aminul Islam said Golapi Begum along with her son was going to visit her sick mother at Kashipur riding on the son's bike. When they reached Pakurtala area, the bike crashed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, which left the duo critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured, but Golapi Begum succumbed to his injuries on the way to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex.



GOPALGANJ: Two people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Kotalipara and Kashiani upazilas of the district in three days.



A woman was killed as her burqa got entangled with wheels of a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Kotalipara Upazila on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in Tupuria area of the upazila at around 10am.



Deceased Riba Begum, 35, was the wife of Siddhikur Rahman Mridha, a resident of Dattadanga Village in Sadar Upazila.



It was learnt that the woman was brought to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital after the accident, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Gopalganj PS OC Zabed Masud confirmed the matter, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.



Meanwhile, a man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Tarail Purvpara area under Kashiani Upazila on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Bibhuti Dhali, 35, son of late Manindra Chandra Dhali, a resident of Bedagram of the district town.



Bhatiapara Highway PS OC Shariful Islam Khan said the accident occurred at around 10pm in the area when a Dhaka-bound private car hit the road roller from opposite direction, leaving three passengers of the private car and road roller driver Bibhuti seriously injured. On information, police went to the scene and taken the injured to the Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where Bibhuti succumbed to his injuries, the OC added.



PANCHAGARH: Two people including a woman were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Tentulia and Boda upazilas of the district in two days.



A medical representative of Reneta Pharmaceuticals was killed after being hit by a truck on the Panchagarh-Tentulia regional highway in Tentulia Upazila on Tuesday morning.



Deceased Uzzal Hossain, 33, was the son of Jamal Uddin, hailed from Barkatur Nandangachi Village of Charghat Upazila in Rajshahi.



Tentulia Highway PS OC Zakir Hossain said a speedy truck hit Uzzal's motorcycle coming from the opposite direction when he was going to attend at a regional meeting in the morning, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



Earlier, a female high school teacher was killed and another injured after being crushed under tractor in Boda Upazila of the district on Monday.



Deceased Jasoda Rani, 32, was the wife of Razib Chandra Ray, a resident of Nandagach Village under Debnagar Union in Tentulia Upazila. She was a science teacher of Futkabari High School.



According to locals, Jasoda along with her colleague Atul Chandra Barman was going to her office riding on a bike. When they reached in front of Bhola Basunia Clinic, a bricks-laden tractor hit the motorcycle from behind and ran over the woman as she fall down on the road, which left the duo critically injured.



Locals rushed them to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Boda PS OC Sujay Kumar Ray said, after the incident the angry crowd set the tractor on fire.



Being informed, police rushed there and took the situation under control.



NETRAKONA: A woman was killed as a truck overturned and fell on her on the Jaria-Birishiri road in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Somla Khatun, 55, a resident of Paboi Daspara Village in the upazila.



Locals said a truck overturned a fell on the woman when she was picking leaves on a road near her house in the afternoon, which left her dead on the spot.



CHATTOGRAM: Two people including a teenager were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Fatikchhari and Lohagara upazilas of the district in three days.



A man was killed as a truck crashed into their CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Hathazari-Nazirhat highway in Fatikchhari Upazila on Monday.



Deceased Sujan Kumar Deb, 53, was the son of late Marindra Kumar Deb, a resident of Singhria Village under Bhujpur Union in the upazila.



According to locals, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw with passengers was going to Hathazari Upazila from Fatikchhari. When they reached Charia Board School area, a truck coming from the opposite direction crashed into it, leaving one passenger dead on the spot.



Nazirhat Highway PS SI Mohammad Sarwar said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



Later on, the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.



On the other hand, a teenager was killed and another injured after being hit by a bus in Lohagara Upazila on Saturday night.



Deceased Mohammad Jisan, 14, was the son of Sarwar Alam, a resident of Padua Nawghata Village.



Quoting eyewitnesses, Dohazari PS OC Khan Mohammad Erfan said Jisan along with his friend Mohammad Kafil was going to Padua Bazar riding by a motorcycle. When they reached Bara Aulia College area, a Chattogram-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Transports' hit their motorcycle from behind, leaving Jisan dead on the spot and the bike rider Kafil critically injured.



Locals rushed the injured one to the CMCH and informed police.



Later on, police went there and recovered the body of Jisan.



After chasing the bus, the law enforcers seized it, but the driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.



FARIDPUR: Two men were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Nagarkanda and Boalmari upazilas of the district in two days.



A man was killed and two others were injured as a covered van crashed into their van in Nagarkanda Upazila on Monday morning.



Deceased Billal Matabbor, 55, was the son of Jalil Matabbar, a resident of Shreengal Village under Dangi Union in the upazila.



According to locals, a Barishal-bound covered van hit Billal's van from behind when he along with others was going to Shankarpasha Bazar riding on the van. After being hit, the passengers fell down on the road and the van ran over them, leaving Billal dead on the spot and two others injured.



Bhanga Highway PS OC Taimur Islam said being informed, police rushed there and seized the covered van. Police, later, recovered the body and arrested the driver and his helper of the covered van.



Police admitted the injured to Faridpur Medical College Hospital and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



Earlier, a young man was killed falling off motorcycle after being hit by a covered van in Boalmari Upazila on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Ashraful Khan, 26, son of Hasan Khan of the upazila.



The accident took place at around 10:15am on the Majkandi-Bhatiapara regional road.



Eyewitnesses said the covered van crashed the motorbike and Ashraful fell down on the road. He died on the spot.



BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in Muladi Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Jahid, son of late Salam Hawlader, was a resident of Char Dumurtala Village under Gachhua Union in the upazila.



Muladi PS OC Tushar Mandal said an easy-bike hit a motorcycle carrying Jahid in Pashchim Nemorhat Bazar area at around 12pm while he was going to Nemorhat from Gachhua, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and rushed to Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jahid dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



SIRAJGANJ: A boy was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a dump truck in Tarash Upazila of the district recently.



Deceased Abdul Ahad, 12, was the son of Hafizul Islam, a resident of Bhadash Village in the upazila.

Tarash PS Inspector Md Shahidul Islam said a dump truck ran over the boy when he was crossing a road on February 17 last, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Ahad dead.