World Scout Day observed in Khulna



PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Feb 23: The World Scout and BP Day was observed in Paikgachha Upazila on Wednesday.



A discussion meeting was held at the Upazila Parishad auditorium on the occasion of the 166th birthday of Lieutenant General Robert Stephenson Smyth Baden Powell and the 20th Scout Day.



Bangladesh Scouts Paikgachha Upazila Unit organized the programme.



Upazila Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu was present as the chief guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Upazila Scouts President Momtaz Begum in the chair.



