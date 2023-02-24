Sarmat nuclear missile to be deployed this year: Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 23: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year following US reports that the weapon failed a recent test.





The Sarmat -- dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts -- is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has described as "invincible".





"We pay special attention, as before, to strengthening the nuclear triad. This year, the first launchers of the Sarmat missile system will be put on combat duty," he said in a video released by the Kremlin to mark the "Defender of the Fatherland Day" in Russia.







The address also comes a day before the first anniversary of Russia's military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine.







CNN has cited two anonymous US officials as saying the Sarmat appears to have failed a test this week.







Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on the report, saying it was "the prerogative of the defence ministry".





Putin has said the heavy Sarmat missile can hit any target on Earth and will make the Kremlin's enemies "think twice".







During a state of the nation address on Tuesday, Putin said Russia will be suspending its participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms pact with Washington.





But Moscow later said it would still comply with the treaty until it expires in early 2026.







Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered fresh criticism of Russia's suspension of a key nuclear treaty, but stressed there was no indication Moscow was moving closer to actually using an atomic weapon.





"It's a big mistake to do that, not very responsible," Biden told ABC News in Poland on the sidelines of a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and eastern European leaders in Warsaw.





"But I don't read into that that he's thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that," the US president added, noting that he had seen "no evidence" of any change in posture on nuclear arms use by Moscow.





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced the suspension of Moscow's participation in the New START arms treaty during a state of the nation address -- a decision that was approved by Russian lawmakers on Wednesday.





The 2010 deal, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two rival nuclear powers, commits them to limiting their stockpile of nuclear warheads.





Putin's treaty announcement was met with widespread international condemnation, though Russia's foreign ministry later said Moscow would continue to comply with the treaty's restrictions in a "responsible" way until it expires in February 2026.





Biden told ABC News he was "confident that we'll be able to work it out," without elaborating.





On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia's decision "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible" but said Washington was still willing to talk about the issue. AFP