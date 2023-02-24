Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Turkey expands probe into construction sector after quake

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

ANKARA, Feb 23: Turkish authorities have expanded a criminal probe into individuals responsible for buildings levelled by a deadly earthquake with 564 suspects identified, the interior minister has announced.

A 7.8-magnitude tremor on February 6 and its aftershocks have killed more than 43,000 people in Turkey and left millions without homes.

"160 of them have been detained, 18 are in police custody and 175 have been released on bail," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in an interview on the state-run TRT Haber channel late Wednesday.

"We have banned all of those under investigation from travelling. Nothing is more precious than human life.

"We are being thorough."

Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed without warning following the violent tremor as many people slept. Turkish media has vocally criticised developers for using shoddy materials and failing to comply with construction codes.

In the face of growing anger, several developers were arrested in the first days following the earthquake.

"1,250,000 buildings were examined in 11 provinces. 164,321 buildings made up of 520,000 independent units have already been destroyed, severely damaged or urgently need to be destroyed," Environment Minister Murat Kurum announced on Thursday.     AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sarmat nuclear missile to be deployed this year: Putin
Israel-Gaza border heats up after West Bank violence
India willing to go to any extent to protect national security: Jaishankar
Turkey expands probe into construction sector after quake
A failed FM: Congress slams S Jaishankar's China remark
India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20
Xi to visit Moscow for summit with Putin
US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft