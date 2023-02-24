Army chief lights torch of Sheikh Kamal Youth Games

Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) president and chief of army staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed officially lit torch of final phase of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games.





The BOA president, after lighting the torch, handed it over to hockey's star Russell Mahmud Jimmy and shooter Kamrun Nahar Koli at the Tungipara upazila ground of Gopalganj.





Earlier, the BOA president placed a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and observed one-minute silence. The torch of the Games reached the BOA Bhaban after passing through different districts.





Jimmy and Koli handed over the torch to 2019 SA Games gold-winning taekwondo player Dipu Chakma and karateka Humaya Akter Antara at Bhatiapara intersection in Gopalganj. Former archer Noor-e-Alam and the country's best female archer Diya Siddiqui received the torch at Faridpur Bhanga intersection.





Former national volleyball team captain Saeed Al Jabir and national award winning former athlete Fauzia Huda Jui carried the torch from Madaripur Padmar toll plaza to Mawa. Jabir-Jui made the history of being the first to carry a torch on Padma Bridge.





National basketball team's captain Md. Shamsuzzaman Khan Shoyeb and former national handball team's captain Rozina Khatun took the torch and brought it to Postogola in Dhaka after crossing Padma Bridge.





Finally, former table tennis star Mustafa Billah and national shooter Nafisa Tabassum brought the torch to BOA Bhaban where BOA's secretary general Syed Shahed Reza received the torch.





BOA's deputy secretary generals Ashiqur Rahman Miku and Najeeb Ahmed, BOA's treasurer AK Sarkar, BOA's director general Brigadier general (retd.) Mohammad Samsul Alom Khan, among others, were present at this time.





Shooter Baki and Rupali brought the torch in front of Sheikh Kamal's portrait on the Abahani Club Limited premises from BOA Bhaban and national gymnast Abu Saeed Rafi, and national chess player Tanima Parveen carried the torch from Abahani Club to the cantonment.





National sports award-winning cyclist Farhana Sultana Shila and national award-winning former national swimmer Salim Mia will carry the torch to the Bangladesh Army Stadium on opening day of the final phase on Sunday (Feb. 26). Asian Indoor Athletics Championship gold-winning sprinter Imranur Rahman and 2019 SA Games gold-winning karateka Marjan Akhter Priya will light torch of the Games in the opening ceremony.





Chief coordinator of the Games brigadier general Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, member secretary of steering committee of 'Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023' Ashikur Rahman Miku, member secretary of technical sub-committee AK Sarkar, BOA's member Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, MB Saif and senior military-civilian officials were also present in the torch lighting ceremony at Tungipara. BSS