Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Army chief lights torch of Sheikh Kamal Youth Games

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) president and chief of army staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed officially lit torch of final phase of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games.

The BOA president, after lighting the torch, handed it over to hockey's star Russell Mahmud Jimmy and shooter Kamrun Nahar Koli at the Tungipara upazila ground of Gopalganj.

Earlier, the BOA president placed a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and observed one-minute silence. The torch of the Games reached the BOA Bhaban after passing through different districts.

Jimmy and Koli handed over the torch to 2019 SA Games gold-winning taekwondo player Dipu Chakma and karateka Humaya Akter Antara at Bhatiapara intersection in Gopalganj. Former archer Noor-e-Alam and the country's best female archer Diya Siddiqui received the torch at Faridpur Bhanga intersection.

Former national volleyball team captain Saeed Al Jabir and national award winning former athlete Fauzia Huda Jui carried the torch from Madaripur Padmar toll plaza to Mawa. Jabir-Jui made the history of being the first to carry a torch on Padma Bridge.

National basketball team's captain Md. Shamsuzzaman Khan Shoyeb and former national handball team's captain Rozina Khatun took the torch and brought it to Postogola in Dhaka after crossing Padma Bridge.

Finally, former table tennis star Mustafa Billah and national shooter Nafisa Tabassum brought the torch to BOA Bhaban where BOA's secretary general Syed Shahed Reza received the torch.

BOA's deputy secretary generals Ashiqur Rahman Miku and Najeeb Ahmed, BOA's treasurer AK Sarkar, BOA's director general Brigadier general (retd.) Mohammad Samsul Alom Khan, among others, were present at this time.

Shooter Baki and Rupali brought the torch in front of Sheikh Kamal's portrait on the Abahani Club Limited premises from BOA Bhaban and national gymnast Abu Saeed Rafi, and national chess player Tanima Parveen carried the torch from Abahani Club to the cantonment.

National sports award-winning cyclist Farhana Sultana Shila and national award-winning former national swimmer Salim Mia will carry the torch to the Bangladesh Army Stadium on opening day of the final phase on Sunday (Feb. 26). Asian Indoor Athletics Championship gold-winning sprinter Imranur Rahman and 2019 SA Games gold-winning karateka Marjan Akhter Priya will light torch of the Games in the opening ceremony.

Chief coordinator of the Games brigadier general Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, member secretary of steering committee of 'Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023' Ashikur Rahman Miku, member secretary of technical sub-committee AK Sarkar, BOA's member Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, MB Saif and senior military-civilian officials were also present in the torch lighting ceremony at Tungipara.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army chief lights torch of Sheikh Kamal Youth Games
Athletics Federation awards Asian Indoor Athletics gold medalist Imranur with Tk10 lakh
BCB announces search for new assistant coach for Tigers
Sheikh Kamal Inter-school athletics held in Rajshahi
Walton Independence & Nat'l Day Volleyball rolls March 13
England unchanged for second NZ Test after 'perfect game'
Lukaku fires Inter past Porto to boost Champ League hopes
Man City held at Leipzig in Champions League


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft