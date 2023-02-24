Athletics Federation awards Asian Indoor Athletics gold medalist Imranur with Tk10 lakh The Bangladesh Athletics Federation awarded Asian Indoor Athletics fastest man and gold medalist Imranur Rahman with Tk10 lakh at a ceremony at the National Sports Council in the capital Wednesday.





Bangladesh Athletics Federation President and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister M Tofazzel Hossain Miah handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh along with a crest to the England-based Bangladesh-origin athlete.





Imranur clinched the gold medal, the first by any Bangladeshi athlete at the Asian level from the men's 60-metre sprint of the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, in Kazakhstan on February 11.





The athlete, also two times the fastest man in Bangladesh since his first appearance in the country's athletics last year, brought laurel for the country within one year by clinching the 60-metre sprint gold medal.





The 29-year-old sprinter won the medal with a record timing of 6.59 seconds.





Earlier, Imranur took 6.70 seconds in the heat to qualify for the semifinals and displayed an improved timing of 6.61 seconds to move into the final as the second-best on photo finish.





In the event's final, Imranur further improved his best timing of 6.59 seconds.





Imranur's previous best timing at the event was 6.64 seconds, which he made at the World Indoor Athletics in Belgrade in 2022. UNB