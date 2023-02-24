BCB announces search for new assistant coach for Tigers

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its search for a new assistant coach for the national cricket team.





BCB President Nazmul Hasan said they are expecting applications from local coaches as well.





The BCB recently appointed Chandika Hathurusinghe as the head coach of the Bangladesh team for the second time, following his initial tenure from 2014 to 2017.





After confirming Hathurusinghe's appointment, the BCB has been actively searching for an assistant coach.





"We have been looking for an assistant to Chandika," Nazmul told the media on Wednesday. "We have issued a notice. And we encourage local coaches to apply for this post. We really want someone from the local coaching community to take up this role."





The BCB will assign a local coach for other posts if it does not find a suitable assistant coach from local applicants, Nazmul said.





Hathurusinghe, who spoke to the media for the first time in his second stint as the national team coach of Bangladesh, said he is looking forward to developing a game plan that will suit the Bangladesh team better.





The 54-year-old coach also acknowledged that the Bangladesh team has demonstrated their strength in ODIs over the years, but still need to improve their performance in longer and shorter versions.





During Hathurusinghe's first tenure, the Bangladesh team achieved historic success in ODIs, including a memorable victory against England in the 2015 World Cup in Australia and successful home series against Pakistan, India, and South Africa. UNB