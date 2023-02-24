Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sheikh Kamal Inter-school athletics held in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Divisional level Sheikh Kamal Inter-school and Madrasah Athletics Competition- 2023 held on Wednesday.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Office hosted the daylong competition at the playground of Rajshahi Government Physical Education College supported by Bangladesh Athletics Federation.

Students of different schools and madrasahs in eight districts under the Rajshahi division took part in 32 events of the competition.

Rajshahi district team clinched the championship scoring 46 points, while Natore and Chapainawabganj team bagged the second and third positions scoring 43 and 31 points respectively.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed trophies among the champion and runner-up teams after attending the closing ceremony as chief guest with Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah in the chair yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said more talented athletes are expected to come out from the competition and they will participate in national and international level competitions.

He added that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes to elevate the country's sports sector.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army chief lights torch of Sheikh Kamal Youth Games
Athletics Federation awards Asian Indoor Athletics gold medalist Imranur with Tk10 lakh
BCB announces search for new assistant coach for Tigers
Sheikh Kamal Inter-school athletics held in Rajshahi
Walton Independence & Nat'l Day Volleyball rolls March 13
England unchanged for second NZ Test after 'perfect game'
Lukaku fires Inter past Porto to boost Champ League hopes
Man City held at Leipzig in Champions League


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft