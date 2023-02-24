Sheikh Kamal Inter-school athletics held in Rajshahi

Divisional level Sheikh Kamal Inter-school and Madrasah Athletics Competition- 2023 held on Wednesday.





Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Office hosted the daylong competition at the playground of Rajshahi Government Physical Education College supported by Bangladesh Athletics Federation.





Students of different schools and madrasahs in eight districts under the Rajshahi division took part in 32 events of the competition.





Rajshahi district team clinched the championship scoring 46 points, while Natore and Chapainawabganj team bagged the second and third positions scoring 43 and 31 points respectively.





Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed trophies among the champion and runner-up teams after attending the closing ceremony as chief guest with Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah in the chair yesterday.





Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said more talented athletes are expected to come out from the competition and they will participate in national and international level competitions.





He added that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes to elevate the country's sports sector. BSS