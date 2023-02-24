Walton Independence & Nat'l Day Volleyball rolls March 13

Walton Independence and National Day Volleyball Championship 2023 is set to be played at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium at Mirpur in Dhaka from 13 to 16 March.







At least 10 teams are expected to take part in the four-day event.







Team registration will continue till 5 March. So far, five teams including Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Power Development Board, and Titas, have already registered for the event.







The top players from the event will be selected for the squad for the upcoming Asian Volleyball Championship to be held in Tehran, Iran from 18 to 26 August.







Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) is arranging the event with financial support from the Walton Group.







The BVF officially presented the meet at a press conference held at the Shaheed Noor National Volleyball Stadium at Paltan. The Federation's general secretary Fazle Rabbi Babul, Sponsor Walton Group's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and officials from the Federation were present there.







As there are events, including service teams' Volleyball competition, Bangladesh Youth Games' events and an International Referees' course, in the next few days, the organisers had no other option but to arrange the Championship three weeks later.