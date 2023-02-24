Video
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:02 PM
Home Sports

Guardiola plots European progress

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

LEIPZIG, FEB 23: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked he could throw caution to the wind to finish off Leipzig in the Champions League by fielding "nine strikers".

City were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Riyad Mahrez's opener cancelled out by a header from Josko Gvardiol.

"I didn't want to come here and lose 4-3. It will have to be more open in Manchester," said Guardiola who coached Bayern Munich to Bundesliga titles in each of his three years in Germany and said City "could not compete" with the speed of German teams.

"We don't have the team to compete with them with a lot of transitions, they are better than us and they are faster than us, except Kyle (Walker) and Erling (Haaland).

"The pace they have, we don't have it."

Guardiola added: "Maybe in the second leg I will be crazy and decide to play with nine strikers. But I've coached in this country and I analysed Leipzig and I needed this type of control."    AFP




