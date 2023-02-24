Banks’ excess liquidity falls by Tk 8,128cr in January

The excess liquidity in the banking sector dropped by Tk8,128 crore to Tk1,37,600 crore in January compared to the previous month.







According to data from the Bangladesh Bank (BB), the amount of excess liquidity in banks was Tk2,03,435 crore in June last year. Bankers say, some banks are still facing liquidity crunch while others have cash surplus.





Bankers said the central bank's massive sale of dollars, low deposit rates, appreciation of value of dollars and large cash withdrawals by customers have reduced excess liquidity in banks. It dropped sharply to Tk1.53 lakh crore in November from Tk1.69 lakh crore in October 2022.





On condition of anonymity, heads of Treasury Department at several banks said banks were in dollar crisis throughout 2022. At this time, the liquidity crisis has arisen due to massive purchase of dollars from the central bank.





In addition, due to disclosure of information about loan irregularities at some banks, customers' cash withdrawals have increased significantly, causing excess liquidity to fall.







They also said when interest rate on government bills and bonds is high, banks usually invest their excess liquidity. On 15 January, the central bank raised the interest rate on consumer loans from 9 percent to 12 percent as part of the new monetary policy.







Owing to this, many banks have not reinvested after the maturity of their investments in bills and bonds, resulting in a drop in the amount of excess liquidity.





On February 19, the central bank held an auction for 91-day Treasury bills, where the yield rate was 6.84 percent, down from 7.45 percent in January. Banks participate in the auction to invest in bills through which the government borrows for budget expenditures.





The yield rate for five-year Treasury bonds came down to 8.20 percent in February from 8.29 percent in January, according to central bank data. The central bank data shows at the end of June 2022, the government's liabilities in securities to banks were Tk3.22 lakh crore. At the end of December 2022, the amount had decreased to Tk2.72 lakh crore.





A central bank official said in the first seven months of the current financial year, the government has taken a loan of Tk46,000 crore from the central bank and repaid Tk11,000 crore to banks.





He said the government was supposed to take a loan of Tk1.6 lakh crore from the banking sector to meet the deficit of the current financial year. So far, instead of taking a net loan from banks, it has repaid Tk11,000 crore to suggest the government is not borrowing because of liquidity crisis in banks.





The BB injected more than $10 billion in the financial system from July to January in FY-23 in order to stabilise the foreign currency market and facilitate banks in meeting import payment obligations.





Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves dropped to $32.60 billion on 15 February 2023 from a record $48.6 billion in August 2021.





Bangladesh Bank's efforts to ease the liquidity crisis in both the foreign exchange and local markets appear to be paying off, as call money rates have started to cool down since early February after rallying for several months, as per BB data.