BGMEA seeks add’l 2pc cash incentive for exports to Sweden, Poland

Local apparel makers have sought additional 2.0-per cent cash incentives on export of RMG products to Sweden and Poland, as such export is being deprived of the facility, sources said.





Currently, RMG exporters enjoy 4.0-per cent cash incentives if they export goods to non-traditional markets, excluding the EU, the UK, Canada and the US.





Besides, they enjoy existing additional cash incentive for shipments to the countries under the EU block.





But, the apparel exporters to Sweden and Poland are not getting such special benefit unlike the exporters to other EU countries, they added.





The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has recently requested the government to take steps, so that the exporters to these two countries receive the incentive.





The government should take measures to provide the facility to the RMG exporters to Sweden and Poland, like the other EU countries, for the sake of survival of the sector in the current competitive world.





Currently, RMG export is facing difficulties due to the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact is now visible, it mentioned.





Prices of raw materials of the sector have increased abnormally due to higher inflation in different countries, including the US and the UK, it added.





Currently, the EU region is considered the major market for local RMG items. Bangladesh's apparel exports to the EU increased by 16.61 per cent to US$11.50 billion during the first half (July-December) period of the current fiscal year (2022-23) compared to $9.87 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal.