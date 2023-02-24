Developers have to hand over right size flats to clients: Land Minister

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: A four-day long Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Chattogram Fair-2023 kicked off Thursday at Hotel Radisson Blu in the city under the title of 'Sopnil Abasan Sabuj Desh, Lal Sobujer Bangladesh'.





Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed inaugurated the fair as chief guest while Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) M Zahirul Alam Dubash, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mahbubul Alam present as special guests.





REHAB Vice President and Chairman of Chattogram Regional Committee Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, First Vice President of REHAB Kamal Mahmud, REHAB Member Shamsul Al Amin Kajal were present at event.





The land minister said: "Developers have to hand over flats of the right size to the customers. Many housing companies are keeping 25 to 30 percent space in the name of a common area, which is unethical. Such activities should be avoided."





A total of 48 organizations including Wecon Properties and RAK Ceramics Participates as gold sponsors, 17 organizations as co-sponsors, 6 banks and financial institutions, 5 building materials organizations will participate in the fair. The Fair will continue till February 26.