Asian markets mixed but little joy as traders eye more Fed hikes

HONG KONG, Feb 23: Markets were mixed Thursday, with little buying enthusiasm after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated interest rates will likely keep rising longer than previously feared.





A blockbuster jobs report and sticky inflation data this month have dealt a hammer blow to earlier expectations the US central bank could soon pause its monetary tightening campaign or even cut borrowing costs before year's end.





Several Fed officials have lined up to warn traders they were too optimistic and that with the labour market still strong, rates would need to keep rising until it had weakened and prices were under control.





Minutes from the Fed's February 1 decision reinforced that broad agreement as policymakers try to get inflation down to their target of two percent.





"Participants observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to two percent, which was likely to take some time," the minutes said.





"Almost all participants agreed that it was appropriate to raise the target rate for the federal funds rate 25 basis points at this meeting."





And it noted that "a few participants" were in favour of a 50-point increase.





Analysts pointed out that the minutes came before the latest jobs and inflation figures.





National Australia Bank's Taylor Nugent, meanwhile, noted "the absence of any mention of 'disinflation' in the minutes, which contrasts (bank boss Jerome) Powell's press conference where he noted many times that the disinflationary process was underway". AFP