ICMAB delegate meets Industries Secy Zakia Sultana

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

A delegation of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) headed by its President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan called on  Industries Secretary Ms. Zakia Sultana, at her office in the Industries Ministry in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The ICMAB President apprised the Secretary about the role of Cost and Management Accountants in enterprise management, cost control, decision making and performance evaluation of business and industrial sectors.

Besides the discussion on the matters of mutual professional interest, President ICMAB also explained about the benefit of Cost Audit and its different aspects, says a press release.

He also pointed out that it helps improve performance and production efficiencies by detecting deviations from standards, and reasons of visible and invisible losses, efficiencies, wastages etc. He also urged upon the need for implementing Cost Audit in different Sectors, in accordance with the decision of the government publication through Gazette notifiation.

The Secretary gave the assurance of implementing the decision of the government with regards to Cost Audit. She also sought support of ICMAB to make its sick industries profitable.

ICMAB Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Council Member S.M. Zahir Uddin Haider and Executive Director Muhammad Abdullah were present at the meeting.


