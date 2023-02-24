Bikroy participates in 17th BASIS SoftExpo 2023

Bikroy has participated for the first time in the largest regional technological exposition, BASIS SoftEXpo 2023, that began in the capital on Thursday. It will conclude on Sunday next.





BASIS SoftEXpo is the largest annual exhibition of technology innovation and solutions in Bangladesh, showcasing the progress of various software, IT and ITES institutions in the country.







The theme of the 17th rendition of BASIS SoftExpo is 'Welcome to the Smartverse' which will focus on national and international technology-based relationships.







Bikroy's participation in this year's event aims to highlight its contribution as a digital classified platform through its buying and selling services. Any visitor and exhibitor can check out the company's available digital listing services through its BASIS SoftExpo exhibitor profile.







Bikroy's services will also be highlighted in their stall, located in Hall 01, Open Pavillion 14. Visitors and exhibitors can visit the stall and gain an idea of Bikroy Membership services for Mobile, Home & Electronics, Business and Industry, Fashion, Pets & Animals, Sports, and others.





The participants of 2023 will include 204 local and foreign IT companies. Besides, over 200 local and foreign IT professionals and industry experts will be participating in this event. The exhibition will host seminars, conferences, a 5G experience zone, e-sports championships, and even live concerts.





Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "BASIS SoftExpo brings together numerous technologists from around the world. We are delighted to be a part of such a digital transformation and innovative event. We are hopeful that through this event we will be able to make customers aware and attract customers about Bikroy's service. Everyone is invited to Pavilion 14, Hall No. 1."





Md Arifin Hussain, Head of Marketing of Bikroy said, "We look forward to participating in this prestigious software and IT exhibition. The largest IT and ITES collaboration in this region will bring many incredible technological creations. We are excited to showcase the contribution of Bikroy in this sector and highlight the changes we have brought. I am looking forward to introducing Bikroy to new customers through BASIS SoftExpo 2023."