Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bikroy participates in 17th BASIS SoftExpo 2023

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Correspondent

Bikroy has participated for the first time in the largest regional technological exposition, BASIS SoftEXpo 2023, that began in the capital on Thursday. It will conclude on Sunday next.

BASIS SoftEXpo is the largest annual exhibition of technology innovation and solutions in Bangladesh, showcasing the progress of various software, IT and ITES institutions in the country.

The theme of the 17th rendition of BASIS SoftExpo is 'Welcome to the Smartverse' which will focus on national and international technology-based relationships.

Bikroy's participation in this year's event aims to highlight its contribution as a digital classified platform through its buying and selling services. Any visitor and exhibitor can check out the company's available digital listing services through its BASIS SoftExpo exhibitor profile.

Bikroy's services will also be highlighted in their stall, located in Hall 01, Open Pavillion 14. Visitors and exhibitors can visit the stall and gain an idea of Bikroy Membership services for Mobile, Home & Electronics, Business and Industry, Fashion, Pets & Animals, Sports, and others.

The participants of 2023 will include 204 local and foreign IT companies. Besides, over 200 local and foreign IT professionals and industry experts will be participating in this event. The exhibition will host seminars, conferences, a 5G experience zone, e-sports championships, and even live concerts.

Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "BASIS SoftExpo brings together numerous technologists from around the world. We are delighted to be a part of such a digital transformation and innovative event. We are hopeful that through this event we will be able to make customers aware and attract customers about Bikroy's service. Everyone is invited to Pavilion 14, Hall No. 1."

Md Arifin Hussain, Head of Marketing of Bikroy said, "We look forward to participating in this prestigious software and IT exhibition. The largest IT and ITES collaboration in this region will bring many incredible technological creations. We are excited to showcase the contribution of Bikroy in this sector and highlight the changes we have brought.  I am looking forward to introducing Bikroy to new customers through BASIS SoftExpo 2023."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US cotton import made easier, fumigation test no more required
Banks’ excess liquidity falls by Tk 8,128cr in January
BGMEA seeks add’l 2pc cash incentive for exports to Sweden, Poland
BD expo in Riyadh seeks to attract Saudi customers
Developers have to hand over right size flats to clients: Land Minister
India’s pledge for partnership development with BD reaffirmed
'Sanctions having significant negative effect on Russian economy'
British supermarkets confront their German discounting demons


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft