Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:01 PM
5 reasons why youths are buying Infinix Note 12 Pro

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Infinix, the youth-empowering brand, has recently launched its latest mid-budget smartphone, the Note 12 Pro, and it's quickly becoming the talk of the town, claims the company.

With its impressive specs and features, it's no wonder why youths are flocking to get their hands on this powerful device, the smartphone company said in a statement, which mentioned top five reasons that made the Infinix Note 12 Pro the must-have smartphone of the year.

The reasons are: Cutting-Edge Display, High-Performance Processor, Impressive Camera System, Massive Battery Capacity and Stunning Design.

Cutting-Edge Display: The Infinix Note 12 Pro boasts a massive 6.7-inch Crisp Amoled FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. It also features a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, making for a smoother and more responsive user experience. With its edge-to-edge display and slim bezels, the Note 12 Pro offers an immersive viewing experience that's perfect for streaming your favorite shows or playing mobile games.

High-Performance Processor: The Note 12 Pro is powered by a Helio G99 octa-core CPU, which delivers top-of-the-line performance and efficiency. It's perfect for multitasking and running demanding applications without any lag or slowdown. With its 8GB of RAM, you can easily switch between apps and run multiple tasks at once without any hiccups.

Impressive Camera System: The Infinix Note 12 Pro comes equipped with a powerful camera system that's sure to impress even the most discerning mobile photographers. The rear camera module features a 108MP ultra-clear camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, you'll find a 16MP selfie camera that's perfect for capturing high-quality selfies and making video calls.

Massive Battery Capacity: The Note 12 Pro comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery that's sure to last all day. With its intelligent power-saving technology, you can use your phone for longer without worrying about running out of juice. And when you do need to recharge, the 33W supercharging technology ensures that you're back up and running in no time.

Stunning Design: Last but not least, the Infinix Note 12 Pro boasts a sporty, sleek and stylish design that's sure to turn heads. The back panel features a design that's both eye-catching and modern. It's available in three stunning colors, Volcanic Grey, Tuscany Blue, and Alpine White, making it easy to choose one that suits your style.


