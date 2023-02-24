Does block policy gives unfair advantage to investors?

Three years after rolling out its initial public offering, Robi Axiata, Bangladesh's second-largest mobile telecom operator, announced a dividend of Tk 0.70 per share earlier this year. Investors have shown hardly any interest in trading Robi shares since the announcement a few months ago.





Continuing the trend, on Sunday, the first trading day of the week, known as 'no price limit' day, Robi shares were bought or sold on the trading platforms of both bourses at a floor price of Tk 30.





WHAT DOES FLOOR PRICE MEAN? Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission introduced the floor price mechanism on Jul 31 last year to stop share prices from dropping drastically as the market suffered a bearish turn.





Using the mechanism on the central trading platform of the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses, the regulator wanted to make sure any company's share price could not drop below a predetermined fixed price to protect small investors.





Sunday's data shows that only 31,922 shares, worth Tk 958,000, traded throughout the day of a company which has a paid-up capital of Tk 52.37 billion.





However, in the so-called 'block market,' Robi shares were traded like hotcakes at Tk 27 per share. On the same day, 138,600 Robi shares worth Tk 3.742 million were traded in the block market.





WHAT IS THE BLOCK MARKET IN BANGLADESH? BSEC introduced trading in the 'block market' on Nov 15 last year, allowing shares to be traded up to 10 percent lower than the floor price.





In a block market, buyers and sellers are fixed in advance, which means traders agree to set a price and then buy and sell shares in this market. However, shares cannot be bought or sold for fewer than Tk 500,000 in the block market.





Just like Robi, similar trends were observed in the trading of shares of Grameenphone, Beximco, Square Pharma, IPDC and IFIC Bank on Sunday and Monday.





Market insiders have been heavily criticising the block trading policy as discriminatory since the rollout, claiming the capital market regulator pushed dual policy for the same market, benefiting traders with deeper pockets.





Traders who could purchase at least Tk 500,000 worth of shares from the block market can make a Tk 50,000 profit if they sell on the main trading platform at the floor price.





The block market phenomenon has blinded traders in such a bizarre manner that the shares of Mercantile Bank Ltd and Anwar Galvanizing Ltd were traded at Tk 14.90 and Tk 231.90 per share and Tk 13.70 and Tk 213.30 per share respectively.





'SIMPLY DISCRIMINATORY POLICY.' Richard D' Rozario, president of Dhaka Stock Exchange Brokers Association of Bangladesh, a platform of trading right entitlement certificate holders of the premier bourse, told bdnews24.com that the block market policy is obliterating investors with limited capital.





"This 'one market, dual policy' was probably introduced to protect all the traders in the market. However, it's negatively affecting the traders with limited capital with diversified portfolios, who can't make a large buy of one particular share from the block market, while traders with deep pockets are making hefty profits even at the floor price on the main trading platform after buying shares in the block market."





"This is not an ideal market situation, but it's turning out to be the case."





Defending the move, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, BSEC executive director and spokesperson, said the policy was introduced after considering requests from market intermediaries to allow traders to diversify their portfolios.





"Another objective was to increase the overall turnover of the capital market," he said.





When asked whether the policy is somehow discouraging the trade on the floor, Rezaul said their calculation shows only 5-10 percent of total trade on a particular day takes place in the block market, which is "too insignificant to affect the market".





Real-time stats, however, shows slightly higher numbers. On Sunday, at DSE, 14.44 percent of total trade took place in the block market, while 13.48 percent of the total trade took place in the block market the next day.





When asked if the regulator is considering backtracking the policy, Rezaul said BSEC would announce if it decides to stop it. bdnews24.com