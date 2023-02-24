Premier Bank gets 2 new AMDs Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md. Shahid Hassan Mallik have recently been promoted to the position of the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of The Premier Bank Ltd.





Prior to this promotion, Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md. Shahid Hassan Mallik worked as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank, says a press release.





Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Manager of Motijheel Branch is a lifetime banker with over 37 years of experience.





He started his career at National Bank in 1985 followed by First Security Islami Bank Limited and then The Premier Bank Ltd in 2006.





Md. Shahid Hassan Mallik, Head of Narayanganj Branch and Zonal Head is a career banker with over 32 years of banking experience.







He started his banking career at Al Baraka Bank Bangladesh Limited in 1990 followed by The Prime Bank Limited before joining The Premier Bank Limited in 2002.