BRAC Bank begins Agami School outreach programme

BRAC Bank has kick-started Agami School outreach programme with Academia School as part of its collaboration with the British Council.





This initiative creates awareness about banking and financial services among students. BRAC Bank is the first local bank to partner with the British Council to arrange this programme with schools, says a press release.





On the first day of the programme titled 'Financial and Banking Literacy Session' on February 6, 2023, at the school campus, the bank's Agami Team elaborated on importance and tips of savings as well as the basics of investments.







One hundred ten participating students had the opportunity to learn about various financial products and services offered by BRAC Bank, including Future Star Account, Agami Savers Account, Agami Personal Loan, student file services etc.







Later in 'Banking Basic for Students' part one on February 8, a group of students of Academia School was given a tour of the bank's Dhanmondi and Dhanmondi 27 Branch where they were given hands-on experience on banking.







The students experienced how an account is opened through eKYC, how cash transactions take place and how the customers are catered to with quality service at the branch. Students also visited Agami Student Center to get experience on how complete student-banking services work.