SIBL opens six sub-branches Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened six sub-branches through virtual platform at its head office recently, says a press release.





Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.







Among others, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GBD, along with senior officials were also present.





Zonal Heads of Dhaka, Cumilla, Rajshahi, and Managers of different branches, in-charges of sub-branches, and local elite also joined the programme virtually.