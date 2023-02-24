Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)- Thursday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.





DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 13.18 points or 0.21 percent to 6,205.12. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 0.38 point to finish at 2,221.34 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 3.38 points to close at 1,355.86.





Out of 315 issues traded, 152 declined, 9 advanced and 154 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.





BSC topped the turnover chart, followed by GENEXIL, SEAPEARL, SP Ceramics and AAMRANET.





ISLAMIINS was the day's top gainer, posting 1.02 percent gain while Metro Spinning was the worst loser, losing 6.97 per cent.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 25.65 points to settle at 18,334.84 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 15.41 points to close at 10,990.18. Of the issues traded, 56 declined, 5 advanced and 57 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.





Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 2,229.94 million, which Taka 2,576.34 million at the previous session of the week.The port city's bourse traded 12.23 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 7.11 crore. BSS